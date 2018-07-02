Sound Off for July 1: Enforce the driving laws we have

Enforce the laws
New House Bill 80 will restrict further left lane driving in Mississippi. The article in the Sun Herald boasts about larger fines for blocking the left lane. I have a novel idea, why don’t we enforce the laws we already have and stop the dangerous speeding. The speed limit on Highway 90 is 45 mph, and yet, most drivers speed along at 60 to 70 mph. What’s the use of adding new laws when we can’t even enforce the ones we have.
One call
There should be an easy three-digit number to call in non emergency situations to include all departments which would then be routed to the correct agency. I have one number for the sheriff in my phone. I called in a vehicle one time for no license plate. She wanted to know if the vehicle was driving erratically. I told her no and she asked why I called. I said “because he’s breaking the law and not paying his taxes!” No response. Next time I’ll say “Yeah, he’s all over the place.”
Kudos Hobby Lobby
Hobby Lobby did a great job and a service to all Americans with their full page article on page 10A. I was most impressed with the quoted attitudes and opinions of our founding fathers and the others from the 18th century regarding God and government. Especially the impact religion (should) have on government, as well as our daily lives.
New law, new sign?
Now that it’s a state law that on four-lane roads, the left lane is only to be used for passing or left turns, I wonder if signs will be posted “slow moving traffic keep right.”
Not sick of Trump
No, I’m not sick of Trump. He is doing a fantastic job with tangible, positive results for America everywhere. The left is enamored with the idea of social and cultural revolution. Maxine Waters supported Obama’s “radically transformed America” philosophy but not Trump’s “make America great again.” I’ll stay with Trump.
Still want a lottery
I don’t bet on sports. Slidell, here I come again. I’m going to eat, fill up my gas tank, and shop at the nice stores they have there. Oh, and give Louisiana my money again for lottery tickets.
No Good Samaritans
Saturday morning I was involved in a collision in which a motorist ran a red light and struck me in the rear. At least 10 vehicles witnessed the event and not one stopped to check on us or offer witness account.
Disrespect to voters
It's disrespectful to voters for these politicians to resign so a replacement can be appointed. We are the only state with two U.S. Senators who were originally appointed. Now the State Auditor position will be appointed for almost two years. This is an outrageous disrespect of voters.
