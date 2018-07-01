Sound Off for July 1: Mowing is her way of being a good neighbor

Kudos, Waste Team!
I see so many detrimental comments about Waste Team’s service that I thought it would be nice for a change to see kudos to the service I receive here in Diamondhead. Not only do their trucks never miss a garbage- and recycle-bin pickup, the person who does the emptying of the blue recycling bins brings the empty bin back to my house after he observed the difficulty I have putting the bin on the seat of the roller-walker I have to use to get around. I am 93 and handicapped. I am so grateful for this kind man’s help!
Thanks, Rick
Not being particularly interested in sports, my favorite part of the sports section is usually “In The Bleachers,” which I frequently clip and send to my sports-minded grandchildren. But today Rick Cleveland’s commentary headline caught my attention, probably because it had to with a child. This is a delightful article that made me laugh, cry and cheer out loud! Thank you! The last time I enjoyed a sports article this much was when Patrick (Ochs) wrote about his family’s new baby. Thanks from a non-sports fan!
Give us rail service
Why can’t we accept rail along the Coast as a service to the public. Government is NOT a business, it is to provide for citizens. The interstate highway system costs billions and doesn’t pay for itself. I’m not frisky anymore; I-10 is too difficult for me to negotiate. Give us an alternative, I say.
Don’t be fooled
Don’t be fooled by the liberals in Long Beach telling you to vote yes for higher taxes to pay for a new high school. Long Beach already pays the highest taxes on the Coast and now they want you to pay another $200 a year to decorate the front of a 50-year-old building instead of building a new school. You can put lipstick on a pig, but it’s still just a pig.
Mowing along
I enjoyed the article on cutting grass in each state. When she became unable to do so, I cut my elderly neighbor’s yard for years until she died. I told her that every time I cut my yard, I would cut hers. She was very grateful. Then several years ago, the families on the west side of me informed me that they were going to turn in the heart patient to their west for not keeping up his yard. I informed them that he was physically unable to cut his grass anymore but had hired someone. I added that the new hire had been too busy to get to the job yet. They laughed, stating that I could not know that. I replied that I was hired and would get it done tomorrow. From then on, I cut his grass every time I cut my own, although we had never ever discussed it. No money changed hands, even though most yards in this area, including mine, are several acres. By the way, I am an elderly lady, retired school teacher, and will be 83 in a few weeks. So, how many lawns do you cut?
