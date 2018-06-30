Sound Off for June 30: Comedians should stick to comedy

Time and money
I kinda like the reprints from other newspapers that are included in the Sun Herald. It saves me time and money.
Unbiased news
An alternative to articles from the liberal New York Times, Washington Post, and Associated Press would be the Wall Street Journal, which has excellent unbiased news.
A ‘loner’ society
Computers are creating a “loner” society.
Roads are a shame
About the speed bumps on U.S. 90. That is why everyone drives in the left-hand lane. They are not as bad in the left-hand lane. In a drive from Gulfport to Waveland three times a week you feel like you are on railroad tracks. What a shame for our beautiful Gulf Coast.
It is ice cream
It’s vanilla and chocolate. Just eat it. It’s chocolate on one side and vanilla on the other. It’s not skin. It’s ice cream.
Fruits and nuts?
You folks worried about the black and white ice cream will be wanting ice cream with fruits and nuts banned next. Fruits and nuts could be offensive to Democrats.
Pics were real
Trump took a lot of heat because of those border pics. If they were fakes, he would have been first to holler foul, and would not have needed an executive action the fix things.
Hooray for America
Liberals are suffering yet another massive bout of TDS (Trump derangement syndrome) due to the announcement of Justice Kennedy's retirement from the Supreme Court. Looks like Trump will get to pick another conservative justice. Hooray for America.
Better comedy needed
Wishing late night hosts and other comedians would get back to comedy. I miss being able to relax, laugh at something funny, watch celebs tell meaningless personal stories. What they do now is not comedy. It’s just crazy, hateful, divisive political speech, and the more hateful and crude the more they press the laugh sign button. Democratic or Republican, liberal or conservative ... everybody’s gotta want a break from it at some point don’t they?
We got conned
Folks we got conned. I supported Trump because of his promises. Where is the money from Mexico to pay for this wall? We are paying for it. Where is this new health care plan that is suppose to be greater and cheaper? Not happening. How about the promise not to make cuts to social security or Medicare? Those are happening. He spends millions of our dollars to play golf. I am starting to miss Obama and Bush. He has let me and the rest of this country down. We got to start working together as Americans instead of left and right. Time to face reality. He conned us folks.
