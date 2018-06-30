Sound Off for June 30: Comedians should stick to comedy

This combination of photos shows from left, Stephen Colbert on May 1, 2017 in New York, Jimmy Fallon in Jan. 12, 2014 in Beverly Hills, Calif., and Conan O'Brien on May 16, 2018, in New York. Colbert’s “Late Show” on CBS and Fallon’s “The Tonight Show” on NBC began Tuesday, June 26, 2018, with the taped segment in which the hosts video chatted about comments Trump made about them at Monday’s South Carolina rally. Fallon said he heard Trump said they were “all not talent, lowlifes, lost souls.” Colbert said that was TBS host Conan O’Brien, who appeared while shaving and said he didn’t realize Trump had become president. AP