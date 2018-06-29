Sound Off for June 29: No new grocery store? It’s a wine thing, readers say.

A new weather tool
I have found an almost perfect way to tell if it is going to rain. If the bag around the Sun Herald newspaper is tied and knotted it will almost always rain. If it is not tied or knotted it is not going to rain that day.
Life’s lessons
My grandchildren asked me what I had learned about life that I could impart to them that might give them a head start, so I wrote them a poem: Do not slurp, do not burp, don’t blow bubbles in your beer, wash between your toes, wash around your nose, and don’t forget that spot behind your ear. Lastly, never ever vote for a Republican.
An impossible task
Apparently the socialist party, disguised as the Democratic party, is going so far left that they want the abolishment of the enforcement arm of our national immigration policy. They want open borders without any legal entry, which is impossible for any country to sustain. Their looney ideas insure they are doomed at the polls.
Conservative justice coming?
President Ronald Reagan nominated Justice Kennedy in 1987. President Trump will name a conservative young person. This fall we will have a solidly conservative justice.
Credible and factual
Well stated, opinions are moderate. The Sun Herald articles are credible and factual. Unfortunately these days, credible and factual are considered by the complainers to be liberal.
The real meaning
“Personal banker” is just a fancy way of saying, “Yes, tellers are trained to do every job at the bank, but we’re shorthanded (our boss hates us to use that term regardless of how true it is) and not planning to re-staff, so please have a seat over there until I, or another teller, I’m sorry personal banker, has a free moment to assist you with anything and everything else you need. The branch manager is either on the phone or out of the office and really isn’t expected to do anything extra anyway.”
The wine issue
In regard to seeing new grocery stores coming to the Coast the reader is correct if they don’t sell wine it won’t happen. I contacted Kroger after Katrina and received a reply that there needed to be more college-educated residents for them to return. I also contacted Whole Foods, Sprouts and Publix, they too have not opted to come to the Coast. Even Target stores sell wine, but not here.
Explanation needed
Ridiculous. Now MGCCC elects to name its new nursing facility at Traditions for Gov Bryant — a practice that I find ridiculous but oft-repeated in Mississippi (e.g. ex-Senator Lott). What did the governor do to deserve such an honor as a building named for him? Be governor and maybe do his job.
Send your Sound Off comments to soundoff@sunherald.com.
Comments