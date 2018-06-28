Sound Off for June 28: Thanks for the column, Rick Cleveland

Is it divisive?
Blue Bell was not asked to quit making the ice cream but to rename it. Great divide sounds divisive since it is black and white.
Here’s the deal
Here’s another answer about grocery stores: Income level means a lot to businesses, especially established corporate groceries who are looking for profits and not break even. Along with this, people here don’t want to pay high prices so therein lies a dilemma. I would also like to see more variety in grocery stores.
Local news is king
If liberal people are reading the Biloxi paper for Washington Post and New York Times reprints, shouldn’t they be the ones buying those papers? I want a local paper for local news and local government corruption stories. If I want national news with a biased slant, I can go a thousand other places for it.
Great column
Wednesday morning’s commentary by Rick Cleveland is one of the reasons I still get the paper in my driveway. What an uplifting story especially to those of us who sat with the other parents in the bleachers wanting our child’s dream to pan out. It was a great getaway from the repeat DUI’s on the front page (kudos for tougher sentences) and the constant violence. Thanks Rick.
Opinions are moderate
Responding to leftists view points, the viewpoints I see in the Sun Herald are “moderate.” What I also see is that anyone who voted for Trump and is still supporting him sees any opinion not in sync with theirs as leftist and liberal.
Losing sales elsewhere
You will never see grocery stores here like Kroger, Publix, Whole Foods or Fresh Market because they all sell wine and champagne. I drive to Mobile to shop those stores. The downside is the cost of gasoline and I think those stores have a 10 percent sales tax. What a shame, Mississippi is losing grocery sales to Alabama.
A conspiracy?
A response to those readers who do not believe the border photographs were photoshopped. How do you know that the photos we saw were distributed by the Trump administration? President Trump has told us that the deep state is everywhere and its goal is to destroy him, therefore it is basic logic that the deep state is responsible for these photos. In fact we will soon discover that the deep state was behind the plot to insert Michael Flynn, Paul Manafort, Michael Cohen, Rick Gates, George Papadopoulos and Scott Pruitt into the Trump campaign and administration in order to destroy President Trump’s credibility. Remember what Pogo said, “We have met the enemy and they is us.” The deep state is the enemy.
Send your Sound Off comments to soundoff@sunherald.com for consideration for publication.
Comments