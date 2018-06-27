Sound Off for June 27: Passenger rail service a losing proposition

A losing proposition
I agree with the editorial in Sunday’s Sun Herald that we don’t need to spend millions of dollars for passenger rail service. It’s a losing proposition and I don’t want my tax dollars wasted.
Here’s the answer
There are few grocery stores because our numerous military families shop on base, the Walmart giant is metastasizing, Winn Dixie is bankrupt, and the independents can’t compete. Dollar stores and charities are filling the gaps for the poor.
The law is the law
In response to the Sun Herald reader who asked “is it not discrimination for a restaurant to refuse service to the president’s press secretary?” Yes, it is discrimination, but in Mississippi it is legal, Mississippi’s House Bill 1523 known as Mississippi’s “license to discriminate law” signed into law by Gov. Phil Bryant in 2016 allows individuals to cite religious or moral beliefs as justification to deny service.
Police on speed dial
I agree with the comment by “Show Some Courtesy,” except that there are those of us that live in neighborhoods by the beach as well and don’t want to listen to people set off fireworks there either. These places aren’t designated where I live but it goes on for days. We have pets who tear up furniture and throw up so much they have to be constantly tranquilized for up to a week. Do show some courtesy and think about others rather than yourself. Ditto to the comment about the PD being on my speed dial. And I’ll be calling too.
What rock?
This is to “Don’t be fooled.” What rock are you living under? You probably watch Fox News too.
Photos were real
To the reader who thinks the photos at the Border were fake or photoshopped: Fact, these photos were distributed to the news agencies by the Trump administration. No journalist, senator, congressman, governor, the Red Cross or any humanitarian agency has been allowed inside these internment camps.
Too much TV?
To the people who wrote the letter to Blue Bell asking them to stop making the ice cream “Great Divide,” get over it. You folks are apparently watching too much television.
Not a fan
I just have to say I am not really a fan of our president, Donald Trump. Maxine Waters, you madam are just as bad as he is.
We can do better
Plastering our beautiful U.S. 90 with orange cones ruins the whole appeal to Biloxi. Our beautiful views. Every photo will have an orange cone in the background. Come on Biloxi. We can do better.
