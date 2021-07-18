Tourism gains expected well beyond this year, official says

With the summer season in full swing, Coastal Mississippi is experiencing a major rise in tourism.

The vast increase in visitation numbers that we are seeing in 2021 are some of the most successful the region has seen in several years, and this significant increase serves as an important benchmark for the progress of our recovery and growth as a destination. The success of Coastal Mississippi as a destination is vital to the enhancement of the quality of life in our coastal communities, as tourism is the lifeblood of Mississippi’s tri-county coastal region and is its second-largest private sector employer.

Despite the indelible impact of COVID-19 on the industry last year, Coastal Mississippi continued to see successes and growth. Mississippi was the top travel spending market in the U.S. in 2020, and, as Coastal Mississippi accounts for at least one-third of the state’s tourism employees, expenditures, and taxes, this places Coastal Mississippi as one of the highest performing destinations in the nation in 2020.

As travel trends continue to demonstrate increased interest and willingness to take leisure trips in the upcoming months, Coastal Mississippi is looking at a very prosperous summer season as a whole, and with plans and strategic partnerships in place to maximize visitation to this region, Coastal Mississippi expects to see a continued increase in tourism numbers well beyond this season. As we continue to elevate our destination, working together with our Board of Commissioners, elected officials, and industry partners is the key to bringing more visitors to Coastal Mississippi.

Last year, Coastal Mississippi’s focus was on the recovery of our tourism industry, and the increased tourism numbers that we are currently seeing across the region speak for themselves. We now look forward to building on this momentum, which will allow us to grow and develop this region as a competitive, must-visit destination for leisure and meetings & conventions that continues to prove its leadership in the tourism industry.

Please understand that Coastal Mississippi is here to support our partners in your efforts as we continue to grow and prosper together. I thank every single member of our wonderful community for everything they do to make our beautiful Secret Coast so special and am exceptionally grateful to our Coastal Mississippi staff for their unwavering dedication and hard work. Coastal Mississippi will be releasing its Annual Report in September and continues in its endeavors to promote The Secret Coast and welcome many more visitors to discover the #MSCoastLife.

Milton Segarra is the CEO of Coastal Mississippi, the Coast’s tourism board.