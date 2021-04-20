Turkey Creek residents: Mayor Hewes took things out of context

First, it is unfortunate that Mayor Billy Hewes, whom we have often applauded and productively collaborated with over the years, took American Rivers’ designation of Turkey Creek as one of America’s Most Endangered Rivers® of 2021, out of context.

He took offense and wrote a divisive, derogatory and accusatory op-ed for the Sun Herald, rather than reach out to have a meaningful, civil discussion about the issues at hand — a discussion that we requested in a letter sent to him on February 8. Instead, the mayor publicly attacked the most trusted and influential river conservation organization in the United States, who are working to help communities deliver solutions for a more sustainable water future.

American Rivers is a venerable institution of 300,000 supporters, members and volunteers that since 1973, have protected wild rivers, restored damaged rivers and conserved clean water for people and nature.

To suggest that American Rivers was duped by a bunch of frenzied opportunists into highlighting the very real flooding issues experienced by Turkey Creek residents is completely ridiculous. This river listing was thoroughly vetted since the nomination was made in 2020, and the issues that it highlights can be seen by anyone who is paying attention on a regular basis in the community.

Not only have American Rivers’ Turkey Creek partners stepped foot on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, most of us live here. The mayor should have reached out to find out more information about the process before taking personal offense and making such salacious and offensive public assertions about people within his own community.

Opponents of the BUILD project have been extremely transparent in our objection. We have no desire to have our efforts to safeguard vulnerable communities and our precious ecosystems dragged into the quagmire of lingering feuds.

This is about people, not politics.

It’s a paradox that our officials appeal to “outsiders” for their tourism dollars — yet when those same “outsiders” dare stand in solidarity with us they are called meddlers and treated with scorn. And lest we not forget, it’s these same “outsiders” that came to our rescue in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina and support defense of our civil rights with federal tax dollars.

As stated in our letter requesting to meet with the mayor, “we can disagree without being disagreeable.” We will not be bullied, distracted or swayed from our well-intentioned efforts to preserve and restore Turkey Creek and protect Forest Heights and surrounding communities from the continued threats of hazardous developments that are disproportionately permitted in North Gulfport, as a result of outdated, segregation-era zoning that lists residential neighborhoods as heavy industrial/commercial.

As in many places across the country, the same Jim Crow-era zoning is still in effect that relegated African-Americans to live in low lying areas, near polluting industries. Oddly enough, the mayor’s contemptuous op-ed never once mentioned the outdated and prejudiced zoning practices at the heart of this problem. After trivializing flooding concerns, ironically on the day the mayor’s op-ed was published, Forest Heights Baptist Church was frantically attempting to avert impending flooding of its sanctuary.

The mayor and our city have been rightfully hailed for their admirable leadership on the removal of the despicable state flag. Mississippi has a sordid and contemptuous past that did not end with the mere changing of a flag or cosmetic fixes.

To be clear, no one called the mayor nor the city racist. Like the flag, the zoning predates them. However, like the flag, the zoning needs to be updated if we are to really achieve transformative change for the long-term sustainability of our local communities.

A similar, but much larger scaled proposed highway project in Houston was recently halted by the Biden Administration due to possible violations of the 1964 Civil Rights Act. We are closely monitoring the Houston highway project. We now have an administration with a veritable pantheon of experts on its White House Environmental Justice Advisory Council who are committed to addressing long-standing environmental injustices. Our case against the BUILD grant is meritorious and has long since been filed with the appropriate agencies, as Mayor Hewes is well aware.

Meanwhile, our offer still stands to sit down with Mayor Hewes like mature adults, propose solutions and calmly discuss these detrimental developments. He knows how to reach us.

Ruth Y. Story is a member of the Education, Economics, Environmental, Climate and Health Organization (EEECHO.) Victoria T. Sharpe is with the Gulfport section of the National Council of Negro Women