Gulfport mayor: Race isn’t a factor in Turkey Creek project

Once again, an outside group plays to stereotype and uses a term ill-suited to the character and conduct of our city in an attempt to sensationalize an issue. This lowest-common-denominator approach to “all things Mississippi” relies on cheap, shop-worn clichés that have no place, here. We enjoy a rich diversity of people, opportunity, resources, economy, and culture in our coastal community. There is great respect for our natural resources - and the balance that must be maintained for the preservation and enjoyment of those gifts. Naturally, I bristle when any of us are maligned, for any purpose.

The assertions made in (multiple, identical campaign) letters received on behalf of American Rivers are yet another example of the mischaracterization that has been visited upon a historical African American community for years, hindering any improvements to Turkey Creek or the surrounding watershed. Even more typical, is the assumption – often by people who have never set foot inside our border - that because a matter is controversial in Mississippi, then it must be racial. How sad. If the door of tolerance must swing both ways, then one must consider that the specter of the term “systemic racism” may exist in the ranks of those who claim it is being foisted upon them.

If there were truly a racist motivation on matters before the city of Gulfport, then this administration would not have taken a very public, leading role in urging a change to our state flag. We would not have focused our attention on improvements to predominantly minority wards with quality-of-life enhancements in the form of new parks, community gardens, walking and bicycle trails, and splash pads. Nor, would we have ever engaged in an “all-hands-on-deck” effort prioritizing the need for millions of dollars for a levee project in Forrest Heights that experiences regular street flooding, but, in reality, has had only four homes flood in the last 15 years. Is this where the need is? Or is it in the creation of traffic relief to a corridor that presently accommodates over 100,000 vehicles per day? There is merit to both considerations. The need to cure the serious congestion at both Landon and Creosote Road interchanges has reached critical levels. It is an irrefutable public safety matter. With an overwhelming majority vote of Gulfport’s City Council on multiple occasions (for both projects) the BUILD Grant proposal has been presented, vetted, and modified more than most, in consideration of shared sensitivities for impacts to Turkey Creek. These projects do not have to be mutually exclusive, as both can serve the interests of our community in a responsibly productive manner.

For quite some time, Turkey Creek has been the subject of numerous watershed plans and studies, but for any number of reasons, none were ever implemented. Going back as far as 1999, County Supervisor William Martin, sought to bring about enhancements to his district through clean-up, vegetation, and restoration work in Turkey Creek, getting commitments of over $600,000 for this initiative. Sadly, conflicts within the community prevented any of these improvements from taking place. The reality is, Turkey Creek was once a beautiful tributary, but today is clogged with litter, logs, and fallen trees. The decades-long pile up of debris has contributed to the exacerbation of flooding concerns in and along this watershed. Had de-snagging measures been completed, the creek would enjoy better flow and function.

Until very recently, this stream was not even on American Rivers’ radar. It appears the “Endangered Rivers” listing was not determined so much by independent research and assessment, as it was to BUILD Grant opponents shopping the issue with as many regulatory and environmental groups who would listen, in hopes of finding a sympathetic, opportunistic forum. They found it in American Rivers. If this group were truly concerned about the condition of the waterway, they would have made an effort to inspect the area, consult with parties on all sides of the issue, and offer potential solutions. A treasure like Turkey Creek deserves attention, but the neglected state it is presently in manifested long before any development plans were ever discussed. We welcome any scrutiny and assistance that would give us an opportunity to learn from the success of others and work collectively toward the enhancement of our natural resources.

Finally, it is not as if the city is pursuing the BUILD Grant project without any community input, scientific research, and environmental sensitivity. Engineers confirm that adjustments incorporated into the plan could actually help mitigate the threat and flow of water in the area. In addition, with Mississippi’s Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) and Department of Transportation (MDOT) performing due diligence oversight, assuring that these areas will not be negatively affected, why does the notion persist that grievous damage will be done to the watershed and related areas? To underscore how seriously the community’s concerns have been taken into account, an additional $4 million has been added to the cost of this project to incorporate features that directly address additional protective measures for flood control.

Like our success with the Job Corps Center design, incorporating elements of the historical African American 33rd Avenue High School, communication was key to overcoming trust issues - resulting in a development we can all take great pride in. It is because of the collaboration local and federal officials engaged in with concerned alumni, that the design of the Job Corps Center has both historical connection and modern amenities. Truly, a great collective effort!

I still hold out hope and belief that similar results can be had, as we continue to incorporate the concerns of our minority communities in finding solutions that are in the best interests of all of our citizens.

Billy Hewes is the mayor of Gulfport.