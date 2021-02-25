Study shows 75% of visitors to Mississippi Coast want to come back, tourism chief says

On behalf of the Coastal Mississippi staff and Board of Commissioners, I extend a heartfelt thanks to our community, industry partners, health care authorities and visitors for taking extraordinary precautions to keep our region safe during these unprecedented times, and for maintaining our Coastal Mississippi promise of health and safety.

Tourism is the lifeblood of our tri-county region, and while the impact of COVID-19 has inarguably been indelible, Coastal Mississippi has nonetheless seen successes and growth.

Mississippi was the top travel spending market in the U.S. in 2020, and Coastal Mississippi accounts for one-third of the state’s tourism employees, expenditures, and taxes. This places our destination as one of the highest performing nationally last year.

Thank to our state leadership and unwavering dedication displayed by our Coastal delegation, Coastal Mississippi was awarded $3.4 million from the Tourism Recovery Fund (TRF), providing the tools and resources needed to drive visitor demand and fuel recovery for our community.

In collaboration with community leaders, industry professionals, health care partners, and research initiatives, we created the Coastal Mississippi Recovery Plan to continue the momentum we had built prior to COVID-19 and ensure a strong economic future. This plan is based on the following framework: Consumer sentiment and intent to travel; the readiness of the destination for tourism; input from partners and stakeholders, and industry and competitive analysis.

As a part of our TRF efforts, Coastal Mississippi commissioned studies to evaluate our visitation impact, destination perception, and advertising awareness.

In 2019, we welcomed 14.2 million visitors per year, amounting to total expenditures of $1.816 billion. Our casinos have remained a top reason for visiting, maintaining the region’s position as the south’s leading gaming destination. Outdoor activities, events, attractions, and business travel were also main visitation drivers.

Research shows that an overwhelming majority of visitors to Coastal Mississippi are very satisfied with their overall trip experience and the friendliness of our people, which has led to a repeat visitation rate of 75%. To further highlight the impact our residents and community have on the tourism industry, 20-25% of visitors listed visiting friends and family as a primary reason for their trip.

Coastal Mississippi is perfectly poised to welcome visitors to a destination with an abundance of safe, enjoyable adventures, small coastal communities offering unique experiences, plenty of space to roam, and Southern hospitality at its finest. In fact, our research shows that intent to visit Coastal Mississippi ranks higher than Pensacola, Gulf Shores/Orange Beach, Baton Rouge and Lake Charles, over the next 18 months.

Please understand that Coastal Mississippi is here to support our partners in your efforts as we continue to rise to our challenges and rebound together. I thank every single member of our community for everything they do to make our beautiful Secret Coast so special and am exceptionally grateful to our Coastal Mississippi staff for their unwavering dedication and hard work.

We truly believe that our strong community will emerge from this with an unmatched power to heal and rebuild together.

Milton Segarra is the chief executive officer of Coastal Mississippi, the Coast’s tourism bureau.