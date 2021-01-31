Official: Gulfport deserves praise for being a top community for veterans

Congratulations to the city of Gulfport and the entire Mississippi Gulf Coast on being recognized as one of the top ten communities in the nation for veterans.

Navy Federal Credit Union and Operation Homefront recently conducted a nationwide survey resulting in Gulfport being named the ninth-best city for veterans. The study weighed the following factors: cost of living, housing price, crime rates, community diversity and outdoor recreational opportunities.

Every year, 250,000 military personnel transition from active duty to civilian life. These heroes leave their time of service with a desire and need for new employment, a new living environment and new ways to serve. Mississippi wants to welcome veterans into our diverse workforce and benefit from the unique experiences and advanced skill-sets they bring with them.

Gulfport is leading the way.

Why is the Mississippi Gulf Coast the perfect fit for Veterans and their families?

For veterans and their families, job opportunities, education, and a military-friendly community are ranked highest in terms of priority. In addition to noting our state’s “southern charm,” the report highlights a low cost of living, excellent schools, and a unique employment market. Gulfport boasts a cost of living that is almost 10% lower than the national average.

According to the Mississippi Department of Education, there are nine “A-rated” school districts along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The Gulf Coast also has services catered to veterans and ample job opportunities.

The Gulf Coast is home to Keesler Air Force Base and the Naval Construction Battalion, and the VA Medical Center and National Cemetery. Proximity to these facilities’ services allows veterans and their families to continue to benefit from their service.

Whether it is accessing the Base Exchange or benefiting from top notch VA health care, veterans can stay connected to the military lifestyle. Additionally, these facilities, along with the Stennis Space Center, and the various government contractors on the Coast, also serve as potential employers with jobs that can utilize veterans’ unique skills.

Over 187,000 veterans call Mississippi home, with nearly 30 percent concentrated on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. This recognition from Navy Federal Credit Union and Operation Homefront confirms what we already know: Mississippi, particularly the Mississippi Gulf Coast, is on its way to being a nationally recognized military and veteran retirement destination.

At Mississippi Veteran Affairs, our mission is to honor Mississippi Veterans and their families.

Today, MSVA extends our appreciation and congratulations to Gulfport and Mayor Billy Hewes for being recognized nationally as a true “Hometown” for America’s Heroes.

Stacey Pickering is the executive director of Mississippi Veteran Affairs.