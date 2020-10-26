Opinion: Vote yes for the ‘In God We Trust’ flag in November

In 2019 the Gulf Coast Business Council funded a nationally regarded economic development and study firm to recommend the best path forward for developing a stronger, more diverse economy in South Mississippi. The target was to reduce unemployment, increase compensation, and provide more careers for our children and grandchildren.

This independent group, with communication to virtually every site selector in the U.S., came back with a number of recommendations. Their first and most important recommendation was to replace the Mississippi state flag because of the challenges it created to growing our economy. It was a sobering notion to hear that the flag topped education, health care, workforce development, and infrastructure as the top issue to address.

The incredible volatility of 2020 created a groundswell of support to reconsider many barriers to progress in Mississippi. A historic step quickly followed when the Legislature and governor put in place the removal of the former flag and commissioned a nine-member Commission to Redesign the Mississippi State Flag. The legislation required that the new flag design must include the words “In God We Trust” and could not contain Confederate emblems. The Legislature also said that the new design should be one that honored the past and embraced the future.

The Commission included Gulf Coast residents Sherri Carr Bevis, Frank Bordeaux, and Dr. Mary Graham, all of whom worked diligently, reviewing more than 3,000 submitted designs, accepting more than 70,000 public comments, and collaborating to reach a design decision.

The Nov. 3 ballot includes a measure to adopt their selection, the “In God We Trust” flag.

I urge you to vote yes.

Let’s put this issue to rest in history and move on together. As a sixth generation Mississippian, I am ready to focus on the future versus argue about the past.

If you need additional information about the flag, visit www.ingodwetrustflag.com

Vote yes to the ‘In God We Trust’ Mississippi state flag.

John M. Hairston is CEO & President of Hancock Whitney Corp., a sixth generation Mississippian and a 49-year resident of the Coast.