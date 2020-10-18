Here’s a doctor’s case against medical marijuana in Mississippi

This election season, we in Mississippi face a decision on how we should view our constitution.

Initiative 65 proposes to use the constitution of the state of Mississippi to serve the business interests of a few to enrich and empower themselves at the expense of the people of Mississippi.

“But this is about making marijuana available to suffering patients” the proponents have declared.

Surely, particularly those like me, who have taken an oath to alleviate suffering can’t oppose using all available means to do so.

Rep. Joel Bomgar and his acolytes have been proficient in diverting attention from the effects of Initiative 65 to this more emotional plea. In my Internal Medicine and Hospice & Palliative Medicine practice, I have seen much suffering, that on rare occasion, was difficult to alleviate. In such circumstances, we long for some tool to bring comfort. Should we make effective, validated, safe forms of cannabis or derivatives available to these suffering souls? I believe we should find a way to do so.

Initiative 65 will not, however, provide for this need.

Instead, it will pervert the Constitution that guides our laws, lawmakers, and even our Mississippi State Department of Health that strives to protect us even now from a pandemic. The governor, Legislature, local government and law enforcement will be told to stand down and rendered powerless before this amendment.

State, city and county government will never see a dime of revenue from the windfall of cash filling the coffers of the marijuana industry. Initiative 65 permits a 7% “fee”, collected by the MSDH, to be used only to administrate and advance the medical marijuana industry.

Your community will have no say in whether a medical marijuana dispensary, grower or processor locates in your community. No limits may be placed on the number of growers, processors or dispensaries by local governments.

Also, there is nothing “medical” about this proposed amendment. No dose, strength, frequency or route of delivery is specified.

The list of conditions for which a “marijuana certificate” is allowed is unlimited in scope. Those of us dedicated to first doing no harm cannot support Initiative 65, as it will clearly harm the organs of our state and local governments and the MSDH.

Research is key. Initiative 65 short circuits those prospects and establishes in the Constitution a dystopian view of public health in which the MSDH must establish, manage, govern and advocate for the non-medical use of an intoxicant, with known potential for great harm, particularly when taken by combustion and inhalation.

If you believe recreational marijuana is a reasonable proposition, and that the revenue it could bring would benefit your community, you cannot support Initiative 65 as it forever prohibits any financial benefit and removes zoning controls from your community.

Please, go beyond the superficial sizzle advocates for Initiative 65 have provided.

Once convinced, please do as we at MSMA are doing, and vote no on 65.

W. Mark Horne, MD serves as the 153rd President of Mississippi State Medical Association.