Attorney: Treat people as contributors and get better results

The COVID-19 crisis introduced into the American vocabulary the concept of essential and non-essential workers. It’s the kind of arbitrary distinction that could only be conjured by someone who has never had to worry about missing a paycheck. But even before the coronavirus pandemic, many Americans succumbed to the flawed idea that some jobs were worthy of honor, while others were menial.

All workers are essential because work, itself, is essential to human wellbeing. Work allows people to take care of themselves and their families. Work frees people to improve the lives of others by providing valuable goods, services, and charity. But perhaps most importantly, work provides an outlet for people to hone and use their knowledge, skill, and determination to realize a sense of accomplishment.

This desire to accomplish something meaningful is deeply ingrained in the human heart. People need to be needed. Unfortunately, so much of modern public policy revolves around the unspoken assumption that there is a segment of our society that needs to be taken care of because they are otherwise incapable of contributing to their own wellbeing.

This kind of deficiency mindset — that treats people as wards of the state instead of as contributors to society — places an artificial restraint on human potential and drains the human spirit. It is endemic in certain circles in Mississippi and it shows.

Take Mississippi’s labor force participation rate, which measures the percentage of people over the age of 16 that are employed. It is an anemic 54.3% (according to Federal Reserve Economic Data), roughly 10 percent below the national average. Only West Virginia scores lower. Our median household income (according to US Census data) is a full $20,000 below the national average; our disability rate (according to US Census data) a full 33% above. Our poverty rate, at over 19%, is the worst (according to US News and World Report) in the country.

For decades now, Mississippi has relied (according to WalletHub) heavily on federal dollars to survive. This is true not only of our state and local government, but of our citizens. This aid has served as a salve on the wounds of poverty, but it has done little to heal those wounds and create new opportunity.

We are capable of more as a state and as a people. Mississippians have the power to control our own destiny if we tear down institutional obstacles. Every Mississippian has the potential to rise. It starts with a mental shift, where we see each other, regardless of current station or background, as contributors to the future success of our state.

Seeing one another this way requires that we set expectations higher at the same time we honestly assess both the tools available and stumbling blocks before us.

Ensuring that every child in Mississippi has access to a high-quality education that meets their unique needs is a monumental first step. To take that step, we must reclaim the purpose of education (which is not to score well on a test but to prepare students for full and productive lives), free educators to experiment and innovate in the classroom without the weight of massive bureaucracies on their backs, and empower families with the knowledge and power to make choices on behalf of their children.

The journey culminates with a commitment to work as a higher good and the most reliable predictor of success on the planet. But it’s not enough that parents, preachers, teachers, and community leaders instill the value of work and that every person is capable of achieving a life of meaning. Politicians must be willing to remove a vast cadre of policy barriers by doing the hard work of identifying and eliminating regulations (according to the Institute for Justice) that make it harder, and in some cases, impossible, for people to grab hold of the economic ladder and climb.

Set big vision. Expect big things out of people. Remove hurdles. It just takes work.

Russ Latino is senior vice president at Empower Mississippi and a recovering attorney. He can be reached at russ@empowerms.org.