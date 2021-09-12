Views from readers: Liberal thinking + too much clickbait + Biden

President Joe Biden speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington earlier this month. Biden has taken several steps to address inequalities related to COVID-19, and health experts say his administration could work to repair historic issues that impact health outcomes for Black Georgians. AP

Liberal thinking

If there’s one way to describe our so-called president Joe Biden, it would be a dictatorial bully.

Why did he order a vaccine mandate for government workers? That’s going way too far.

That’s liberal thinking. It’s ridiculous that Biden acts like a spoiled brat.

He doesn’t care that there are folks that are concerned about the side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Anthony Fauci’s not much better. He doesn’t care about the concerns of people about the COVID-19 shot and its side effects.

I think Biden needs to quit griping and Fauci needs to do the same.

Rebecca Teale

Biloxi

A good man

The Gulf Coast, the state of Mississippi and the United States of America lost another good one when retired Air Force CMSgt Art Kelly passed away recently.

I knew Art for the time he and I lived in the Armed Forces Retirement Home. I was his sponsor and good friend. I never knew Art to be anything but a strong christian, patriotic veteran and a man of his word. He spoke lovingly of his children and wife; he always had a funny story to tell, thereby uplifting one’s spirit if needed and listened enthusiastically to my stories.

I’m thankful to have known Art Kelly, shared stories and prayed together to our God who took him home.

Rick Eyman

Gulfport

Clickbait issues?

An encroaching downside of the internet age: online articles balanced more toward profiting the writer than providing relevant information.

Example: In a recent online article, the writer includes the boilerplate confession, “This post may include affiliate link ... I earn from qualifying purchases.”

Affiliate links = clickbait ads.

That’s why you see disruptive clickbait ads sprinkled throughout online articles. “Affiliates” share a portion of their click-through profits with article writers.

As a consequence, readers must wend their way through online article text that is noticeably padded with long-winded and repetitious information. This padding serves to increase article length, enabling more ads to be squeezed in for more profit.

Annoying clickbait ads pop up everywhere. Online newspapers and magazines use them to defray expenses.

The worldwide web has taken on a life of its own. The bull has breached the gate. You either ride it or get thrown to the wayside.

Richard Harkness

Ocean Springs

Not so great

Bait and switch is the oldest trick in the book.

To slow the fallout of the Afghanistan debacle and 13 service members murdered, your president pivots to COVID-19.

I’ve never seen anyone so incompetent.

He’s like a used car salesman. He doesn’t have the product he advertised but look at this shiny object over here.

It didn’t work. President Biden will go down as the worst president in history. He should resign, and if you approve of his job so far seek a mental health professional.

Malcolm Nash McBee

Gulfport