Views from readers: conservative values + climate change

Liberal positions

Both Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declare that they are true conservatives. However, on the most important issue facing each governor, both have taken very liberal positions. These policy decisions are so uncoversevative some would say these governors are issuing “radical liberal” executive orders.

As background, Texas has reported 3.2 million COVID cases, with 53,853 deaths. At present, new cases in Texas are occurring at nearly double the rate of the previous record when new cases peaked in early January 2021.

Gov. Abbott addresses this alarming spread of COVID by issuing an executive order on July 29 prohibiting local governments and local school boards from requiring masks. In other words, the state knows best.

Likewise, Florida has reported 2.7 million COVID cases and 39,934 deaths. Like Texas, Florida has one of the highest rates of new COVID cases. DeSantis on July 30th (one day after Gov. Abbott) issued a similar order blocking local school boards from requiring masks at school. Again, this governor thinks he knows more about the schools in Miami and in Pensacola than do the local school superintendents and school board members.

Conservatives firmly believe that local towns, cities and schools are governed best by “boots on the ground,” the local elected officials who are in daily contact with the issues.

Conservatives argue that mandates from a central government do not work on a local level as each locality has its particular issues and solutions. The conservative position is that is is error to govern by the rule that “one size fits all.”

Why are these two governors taking such liberal positions?

Charles A. Boggs

Long Beach

Climate change

Recently someone wrote a letter about climate change and this week the LA Times told us we all need to drive electric cars.

In the 1970s, the Times wrote that cocaine was not addictive. That information worked out well.

Over the past five decades, climate alarmists have warned about and made dire prediction about the climate and its changes. It will warm and cool, then change from one thing to another. Here are some examples:

▪ 1967: Dire famine forecast by 1975, famine happens all over the world.

▪ 1970: 71, 72, 74 ice age by 2020 or 2070

▪ 1978: No end in sight to 30-year cooling trend.

▪ 2008: Climate Genius Al Gore, ice free artic (2013).

▪ 2009: Prince Charles of England, we have 96 months to save the world (2017).

▪ 2013: Artic ice free by 2015. Iceland and Greenland are beginning to warm due to volcanic activity under that area.

▪ 1966: No oil in 10 years (1976)

▪ 1972: Oil depleted in 20 years. (1992)

▪ 2005: Manhattan under water by 2015. Repeated again by ABC News GMA in 2008.

This next one is really good. Killer bees will invade the U.S. They gave it their best. Nope, interbreeding chilled them out.

Well so much for the educated wisdom of the climate elites.

W. Michael Barry

Pascagoula