Views from readers: getting vaccinated + Shipmate Stroup

Great memories

I have been out of town for an extended period. While driving down, I heard of a death of a retired military member.

This veteran was a member of the VFW 3837 here in Long Beach, as well as a member of the fleet reserve association.

This man, although he was 93, had the energy and stamina of a young recruit. He never knew the meaning of “no.” He always accepted a task as he did during his years in the military with a “can do” spirit.

Our biggest venture that comes to mind was in July 2016.

I approached the police chief one day in regards to Long Beach’s police dog, Rex. We asked if Rex had a vest. At the time, he didn’t but the chief was looking into some funding for possibly obtaining one.

I asked him would he give us veterans a chance to do something. He said sure.

I brought it up for a vote, and we at the fleet reserve association unanimously agreed. Shipmate William E. Stroup asked if he could take charge. Within one week, we had the funds for the vest, as well as extra money. I was also able to purchase a first-aid kit for Rex. .

That was Bill. He would give a job 110 percent. RIP Shipmate Stroup. You will be missed.

Judith Zugg

Long Beach

Please explain

How does the present administration explain sending Cuban refugees back to Cuba but daily allows thousands of other Hispanics to enter our country illegally over our southern border?

I would like to hear the policy that authorizes that action. Anyone?

Charles Delk

Gulfport

Not truthful

Months ago, I personally wrote that Anthony Fauci was a fraud, and of course you ignored it.

Now that the emails explain and expose the truth, like the rest of the far left media, you’ll ignore it again.

Rest assured that one day a different administration will make the truth known and the media will not be offered a position to take the high road. That means they will be labeled as guilty as he.

Malcolm McBee

Gulfport

Get vaccinated

With the rapidly spreading COVID-19 Delta variant driving infections and hospitalizations up, it’s crucial that folks get vaccinated.

The Delta variant is more transmissible than previous circulating strains. Expect other variants to emerge.

Currently, two types of COVID-19 vaccines are available: mRNA (Pfizer and Moderna) and viral vector (Johnson & Johnson).

Both Pfizer and Moderna use a two-shot regimen, while Johnson & Johnson is a single shot.

In a recent case-control study, the Pfizer and Moderna two-shot regimen showed a high 88% efficacy against the Delta variant.

The one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine showed only 30.7% efficacy against the Delta variant. However, two shots boosted efficacy to 67%. Johnson & Johnson is currently conducting a two-shot trial study.

We are facing a major public health crisis. Getting vaccinated protects you and those around you.

Richard Harkness

Ocean Springs