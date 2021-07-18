Views from readers: sea levels + traveling safely on planes

Saving lives

I was listening to a podcast when the hostess, Wendy Clark, said she was going to wear a mask during airline travel from now on.

As a doctor, I slapped my forehead and said, “Why didn’t I think of that?”

We’ve always complained of “bad, recirculated air on planes,” being crammed together in our seats, on escalators and in shuttles, and surfaces that have been touched by thousands. A mask and some hand sanitizer will make the friendly skies healthier.

These two small actions could save a lot of illness. These two small actions could save a lot of lives.

Jim Randolph

Long Beach

Exaggerated claim

I know most “letters to the editor” are personal comments by their readers on a particular topic or event and that’s a good thing.

However, Bill Curtis’ claim, in a recent letter to the editor, of an “exponential” rate of sea level rise to “almost 11 feet by 2081” appears to be grossly exaggerated.

A quick online search of an existing NOAA website indicates the projected sea level rise will be 1.62 feet in the next 100 years.

I’m not suggesting you censor your reader’s comments but I recommend your editors take a slightly more critical view of the material they publish.

Mike Psaila

Biloxi