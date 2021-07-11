Views from readers: vaccines + sea levels + President Trump

Trump’s influence

The chief financial officer of the Trump Organization is now indicted for felony criminal crimes arising from alleged fraud on taxpayers.

Mr. Allen Weisselberg, Trump’s CFO, is accused of intentional fraud in scheming to not report income of over $1.7 million. If proven, he intentionally failed to pay about $900,000 in taxes he owed as follows: $556,385 in federal taxes; $238,159 in New York City taxes; and $106,568 in state taxes.

Mr. Weisselberg’s net worth is reported to be at or near $1 billion. These estimates are widely available and are produced by those in the business of estimating net worth. You can find them by searching his net worth.

So why does such an immensely wealthy man cheat on such a tiny portion of his net wealth? The $900,000 he is criminally charged with not paying is less than 0.1% of his net worth.

Perhaps, the reader should look to his boss, Donald J. Trump, for the answer. For 10 of the 15 years before becoming president, Mr. Trump paid zero in taxes. In addition, Mr. Trump paid $750 each year in 2016 and 2017.

How do you feel paying the taxes you owe in view of the tax conduct of the Trump organization’s CFO?

Charles A. Boggs

Long Beach

Get the shot

Getting vaccinated is the most important thing you can do to help protect yourself and loved ones from COVID-19.

COVID-19 vaccines were made to save lives. They are safe and effective, and they help your body develop immunity to the virus. Additionally, COVID-19 vaccines cannot give you COVID-19 because they do not contain the live virus that causes the illness.

The vaccines prevent nearly 100 percent of hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19, and now, everyone age 12 and older in the United States is eligible to be vaccinated for free, regardless of citizenship status. In fact, over 170 million people in the United States have received at least one dose of the vaccine to date.

To find a vaccination provider near you, go to vaccines.gov, text your ZIP code to 438829 on your mobile device, or call 1-800-232-0233.

If you have been vaccinated, encourage others to do so. Learn about how to talk to your friends and family about getting vaccinated at wecandothis.hhs.gov.

Every person who chooses to get vaccinated brings us all a step closer to moving past the pandemic.

Lisa Mariani

Regional Administrator

Health Resources and Services Administration

Global warming

Most of us living on the Coast are aware of the threat from global warming and sea level rise.

The rate of sea level rise is exponential. This means that the rate doubles every decade; meaning it rose 4 inches in the last 10 years. It will rise 8 inches in the next 10 years, 16 inches in the following 10 years and 32 inches in the decade following that.

It will be almost 11 feet by 2081. Most coastal cities will be underwater.

Bill Curtis

Ocean Springs