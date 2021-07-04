Views from readers: Pedestrian signs + a hospital + child tax credit

The money is coming

American families are finally catching a break.

Starting July 15, most families can receive the new Child Tax Credit (CTC) as a monthly payment. An extra $250-300 each month will help families succeed, from working families struggling to pay for food, rent, and bills, to middle-class families that need help with childcare and college savings. Go to www.childtaxcredit.gov to make sure you’re getting it.

And spread the word.

This new CTC is a breakthrough, potentially cutting child poverty by almost half over the next year. But the CTC improvements, along with much-needed changes to the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) for low-wage workers, will expire after 2021, forcing millions of younger workers and families with children back into poverty. Congress must not let that happen.

I urge our members of Congress to make the 2021 CTC and EITC changes permanent in recovery legislation this year — and pay for it by making the rich and corporations pay their fair share.

Jenna Weeks

Ocean Springs

Keep safe

I write today with hope for the future and gratitude for the resilience of our provider team at Merit Health Biloxi.

The pandemic has demonstrated how interconnected we all are, the impact each one of us can have and the benefit of working together for a common cause. We care deeply about our community and remain steadfast in our commitment to deliver safe, quality health care services.

Thousands of patients received the medical care they needed thanks to our medical team and others who have worked tirelessly to maintain a safe environment. More than 700 babies took their first breaths and we celebrated. Thousands of patients walked away in better shape than when they came in – with less pain following a joint replacement or a smile of relief when their test results were clear.

We are putting our resources toward increased medical services and technologies that are important to our patients, including expansion of surgical services, geriatric care services, and the ability to perform percutaneous coronary intervention.

The more than $3.92 million in taxes we paid last year supports the infrastructure of our city. We also delivered care for our most vulnerable residents last year providing more than $98.85 million of charity and uncompensated care.

As COVID-19 vaccinations are under way, we look forward to a time when we can all gather. Until then, keep up the safe practices – wear a mask or face covering, maintain social distancing and regularly wash your hands.

Tom McDougal

Chief Executive Officer

Merit Health Biloxi

Thank you

The Gulfport Job Corps Center staff is crossing 20th Street a little safer since the Gulfport placed two pedestrian crossing signs at the crosswalk on 20th Street and 34th Avenue.

The concern was that Job Corps staff was attempting to cross the street at the busiest times of the morning and evening when traffic is the heaviest. A petition was submitted to the city to place pedestrian crossing signs in the area to get driver’s attention and slow them down or even stop.

The city responded and the signs are up. Thank you, Gulfport.

Tina Griffin Craft

Gufport