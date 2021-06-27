Views from readers: So long Biloxi + the initiative process

So long

As the pandemic took hold of the country last summer, I decided to tuck my RV into storage and head to Biloxi to ride out the viral storm. I naively blundered into renting a loft apartment in a complex with living conditions more closely associated with third world countries and inner-city slums.

While I self-quarantined, I learned that in Mississippi, landlords and corporations matter while low-income residents do not.

I learned that the state is led by a governor who prefers to fund “patriotic” education for schoolchildren over paying a living wage to those tasked with educating them. The governor gives tax breaks to the wealthy and big businesses while increasing the tax burden for the poor. He places “personal decisions” ahead of scientific guidelines. And he allowed one of his own cities to go without water as he vilified children of the LGBTQ community.

I chose Biloxi because, after years of coming from Pensacola for treatment at the local VAMC, I thought it would be a good place to settle when my gypsy heart needed a more permanent home.

But I can’t live in a state that wants to strip me of my vote, my reproductive choices, and my federally mandated rights. That prevents minority residents from fully integrating into all levels of society, or having an equal role in government. That, as I age and become more vulnerable, would expose me to neglect and abuse because it doesn’t care about people like me.

So goodbye, Mississippi, and bless your heart. Because you really need it.

Katherine Tucker

Biloxi

Restoring the process

The power to collectively legislate is essential for the functioning of democracy.

In May, due to poorly written myopic legislation and in violation of Mississippi’s Constitution, the Mississippi Supreme Court invalidated the initiative process.

Only through the initiative process does the electorate possess the power to amend the Constitution. This ruling, while egregious, has presented the people of Mississippi with the opportunity to shape their relationship with democracy; an opportunity that would behoove the people of Mississippi to capitalize on.

The previous initiative process was intentionally onerous. The initiative sponsor was required to coordinate with all 82 county clerks to certify signatures. Signature certification should be moved from the 82 county clerks to the Secretary of State. This will create a more efficient process, while relieving clerk’s offices of a burdensome and expensive task.

Mississippi had an indirect initiative process, requiring an initiative be submitted to the legislature prior to being put on the ballot. An effort should be made to create a direct initiative process, providing an initiative sponsor the option to bypass the Legislature.

Either direct or indirect, the initiative process should be expanded to allow the electorate to write, pass, and amend laws, rather than restricted to amending the Constitution. Mississippians should demand a referendum process, allowing the electorate the opportunity to approve or veto legislation passed by the Legislature.

It is imperative the initiative process be fully restored, and restored to fully empower the people of Mississippi.

Matt Sukiennik

Ocean Springs





