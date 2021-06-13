Views from readers: A hero Biloxi officer + fireworks noise

No fireworks

Please support the ordinance currently under consideration to keep fireworks illegal in Biloxi.

A Google search of firework problems brings up all kind of air quality issues. However, Biloxi has a much more unique issue — our veterans. Arguably Biloxi has more combat vets than your typical community.

Retirees, in & out-patients at the VA Hospital, those still active duty and those stationed at Keesler Air Force Base all have PTSD sufferers among their numbers. It is irresponsible to treat our vets this way.

Any municipality with some money in the budget can host a fireworks show or look the other way on those firework intensive holidays. Biloxi should show some leadership and concretely demonstrate honoring our combat veterans.

Kevin Egan

Biloxi

Thanks officer

My family and I arrived in Biloxi on June 1, about 2 a.m., and checked into a hotel. I told my son to take me to the Beau Rivage so that I could gamble. Around 8 that morning, I couldn’t reach my son because I had left my cell phone in his car.

I just started walking along Beach Boulevard to go to the hotel when I realized that I didn’t know the name of it. I’m 73 years old but in good shape. I walked all the way down Beach Boulevard and found a hotel.

I went in and asked for assistance and the lady desk clerk looked at me suspiciously and said that they didn’t have a “house phone.” I was about to walk away, when I asked her to call “911.” Reluctantly she did.

Officer Travis Sorensen of the Biloxi Police Department came and he willingly assisted me in getting me reconnected with my son, who was frantically trying to find me. Officer Sorensen is an exceptional human being and an asset to your community.

In times like these, we should show gratitude to our officers.

Carolyn Carnegie

Bradenton, Florida