Views from readers: writing your elected officials + wire services

Frequently, in Sound Off, there are a lot of comments regarding disappointment with elected officials in Washington, D.C.

When was the last time any of you sent a letter (snail mail) to their office?

If they never hear from you/us, they take it for granted we are satisfied with their work.

I have been sending letters to Washington since Ronald Reagan was in office. I received replies addressing my comments instead of a “thanks for writing” form letter. Some changes were made in a few matters that benefited millions.

The first was non-working spouses being allowed to have the same maximum contribution to an IRA as the working spouse. That was in the mid- to late-1990s.

Word your letter in the same manner as if you were having a face-to-face conversation with facts and not just opinions. I mail letters to as many as 25 to 30 at a time, regardless of which state they represent. I remind them that when we go to the polls, we hire or fire or rehire the job applicants. We provide funds for their pay and benefits. We are the employer and they are the employee. We have the right to “give them performance reviews”.

Over the decades I have received some hand written notes/letters from a few. They wanted to add comments not put into letters by the office staff.

Jim Towler

Carriere

Bad newspaper?

Nine out 10 articles printed in this liberal rag is a reprint of another liberal American hating news outlet, the Associated Press.

It’s no secret why, but there is enough news that any real journalist could find something to report.

For instance, what’s the status of the forensic election audit in Arizona? The sample forensic ballot review in Georgia? Or why was the judge removed in Pennsylvania and replaced with a liberal hack when evidence was found of fraud there?

We all know that the former head of the McClatchy Co. is now in charge at the Associated Press.

Do try to remember the United States of America has a two-party system, one group that gets a free pass on everything and the other is guilty of it all. Someday you will need the other group for the skills they possess, but for now just keep printing money and destroying the future of America.

Malcolm McBee

Gufport