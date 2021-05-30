Views from readers: Protecting dolphins + coming together

A live dolphin recovered on the Mississippi Coast is now recovering at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. lflippo@sunherald.com

Coming together

Whether you’re a Democrat, Independent or Republican, this country’s on the edge of an abyss from which we may never recover. If you are true patriot, we need to put aside our differences to join together to fight to save our imperfect democracy before our enemies decide it for us.

For years China, Russia, and others have been smiling to our faces while biting our hand of friendship that we extended in peace and prosperity. They have slowly been eroding our society by manipulating our own laws, our own rights, and the freedoms we live by in order to sow discord and discontent. They have stolen our technological advancements to use against us. And, they have been doing it for decades while we were oblivious to it.

If we don’t get it together soon, it will be over permanently.

When you get over 120 retired military leaders to all be in agreement to sign a letter warning of the imminent dangers of our guiding light of Constitutionalism being destroyed by an ever growing threat of being taken over by blatant Marxism, we had better listen.

There will be no second chance.

John Stachura

Gulfport

Protect the dolphins

Almost every year at this time we experience two events;

1. The opening of purse seine net season for menhaden boats.

2. The occurrence of dead or dying dolphins.

Purse seines have a history of capturing dolphins as a bycatch of catching other species.

Dolphins feed on menhaden and are commonly seen feeding among the schools of fish.

Is it just a coincidence that purse seine net season and dolphin deaths occur at this same time of year ?

I don’t know.

But, I do believe that if the National Marine Fisheries Service or the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources would require monitoring of the purse seine usage, we could be sure that dolphins and other bycatch species will be protected.

So, are we going to demand protection of dolphins? Or just wait until next May to read more news stories about dead dolphins?

Ronald Williams

Moss Point