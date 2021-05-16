Views from readers: Mental health + police shooting + vaccines

Kids and vaccines

Mississippi children have faced many trials and challenges this past year during the COVID-19 pandemic. They have missed in-person learning. They have lost loved ones and family members. They have suffered illness due to COVID-19. We, as pediatricians, pediatric sub-specialists, and family medicine physicians, have been there to help families navigate these physical, emotional, financial, and educational challenges.

Now we are thrilled with the announcement that the Pfizer vaccine has been approved per the FDA and CDC down to the age of 12. This is welcome news for our high-risk children with diabetes, cancer, asthma, sickle cell, and other chronic medical conditions. But it is also important for ALL children in Mississippi. Vaccinations will allow children to have a more traditional school year this fall. Vaccinations will allow sports teams and extracurricular activities to proceed in a more normal fashion. If your children are fully vaccinated, they will not have to quarantine or get tested if a teammate or classmate tests positive for COVID-19. If most children are fully vaccinated, there will be little need for virtual or hybrid classes; children will have a full-time, live experience in school, which is vital to a good education.

We, as physicians, have been vaccinated because we know the vaccines to be safe and effective. We have vaccinated our own children who are 16 and up for the same reasons. And now that this vaccine has been approved, we will soon be vaccinating our children down to the age of 12. We hope that parents will see our confidence in these vaccines and will help bring this pandemic to an end by vaccinating their children ages 12 and above.

We are so proud of our patients and their families and the resilience and strength they have shown this past year. We are joyful at the prospect of a more normal school year this fall, but we must all prepare now in order to make this hope a reality. Vaccines are available through local clinics, pharmacies and the Mississippi State Department of Health. Go to https://tinyurl.com/4b85vkwm to find a vaccine provider near you.

Anita Henderson, MD FAAP

President, MS Chapter

American Academy of Pediatrics

Mark Horne, MD

President, Mississippi State Medical Association

James Griffin, MD

President, Mississippi Academy of Family Physicians

Mary B. Taylor, MD

MSCI Professor

Suzan B. Thames

Chair, University of Mississippi Medical Center

Department of Pediatrics

Second guessing

The death of the infant was indeed tragic. It would not have been any less tragic if a police officer or bystander had died.

If the murderer had escaped and later killed again, would the police be held responsible?

Politicians and the public sit in well-lit, air-conditioned offices and take hours, days or even weeks to decide if police acted correctly, when they had minutes, or even seconds to decide on a course of action.

There is a “shoot/don’t shoot” training video I would like to see made available to the public. Monday morning quarterbacks are given all the time needed to make their decision, while line officers don’t have that luxury.

Chuck Burkhard

Ocean Springs

Mental health

May is Mental Health Month. By urging my public officials to prioritize suicide prevention, mental health, and crisis care, I am hoping to influence collective change to support #MentalHealth4All.

Right now, individuals in crisis are able to call 1-800-273-8255 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress and those that care for them. Soon, it will be much easier to remember how to reach the Lifeline as the number will be changing to “988” nationwide by July 2022.

Knowing this, it is critically important that states pass legislation now to reliably fund 988 and their state’s crisis response system, just as we fund 911 and emergency services — through small fees on our phone bills. Reliable funding will help to ensure all 988 callers can reach a counselor in their own state who is familiar with and can connect them with local resources. Culturally competent support and local connections can better help all callers through their crisis and in their recovery.

Join me this month in urging your public officials to fund 988. We all play a role in changing the culture around mental health. Together, we can ensure #MentalHealth4All.

Sherry Sheffield

Wiggins