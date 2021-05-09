Views from readers: Speeding + getting young adults to stay

A living wage

Over the last eight years, I have had to find employment outside of Mississippi to earn quality of life wages.

During this time, I am still forced to pay Mississippi income tax wherever I earn my income.

During the same period, it has been frustrating to hear of the job opportunities that were “coming” to the local community.

Ocean Springs has one of the best school systems and yet one must ask: Will the kids ever come back here after college?

Hundreds, if not thousands of companies are fleeing California, New York and other places for a “fairer” place to operate. Texas and Florida seem to be earning the bulk of the relocations.

Question: Why and how can the Mississippi Gulf Coast be missing out? Is anyone offering a welcome sign? Aren’t there economic development entities around? I would enjoy reading “ the whys,“ about how we are not capitalizing on a grand opportunity.

Beau Cox

Ocean Springs

Speeding problems

This is concerning an issue on my street, Gill Avenue, north of the railroad.

In February, I submitted a letter to each member of the Biloxi City Council and the mayor, concerning a public and a traffic safety issue that has plagued my narrow short block in Biloxi.

The issue is excessive traffic using my street as a shortcut to bypass stop signs at Porter Avenue while also speeding excessively to gain a small advantage over other Keesler bound motorists.

In the past, the speed limit was posted at 25 mph, now reduced to 15 mph.

Since February, I have buried two pets. This is because at least 80% of the cars passing along our abbreviated block have continued to exceed 25 mph, and at least half exceeding 40mph. This is an intolerable condition, and rest assured my thoughts are peppered with innumerable words included in sailor’s salty vocabulary.

My council member immediately responded to my letter with concern and even visited my home to discuss the issue and, in my drive, witnessed with some alarm the many speeding vehicles passing by.

He informed me he had passed the letter to our Department of Public Safety and to date I have not received a response to my request for at least two clearly identified speed bumps to be placed in my street.

Paul Bongé

Biloxi