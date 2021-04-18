Views from readers: Coming together + emissions from China

People march from Jones Park to the Gulfport Police Department as part of a rally against violence on Friday. wmuller@sunherald.com

Much too slow

The EDF (Environmental Defense Fund) produces a magazine called Solutions.

In the winter 2021 issue is an article titled, “Taking off: the world’s biggest carbon market”

In part the article states that “a successful ETS (Emissions Trading System) is key to China’s new climate goals. In 2020 at a U.N. General Assembly meeting, Chinese president Xi Jinping unexpectedly pledged to strengthen China’s Paris Agreement climate commitments and aim for carbon neutrality by 2060.”

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has stated, or words to the effect, that the world would be destroyed in 12 years ... or is it 10 now? That means that we will be gone in 2031. So not a lot of good China’s ETS will do the Earth in 2060.

Lee Green Pope

Gulfport

Coming together

We must find the way to love, peace and unity.

What about this spring and summer we find ways to honor each person as a gift to the planet?

Hatred, guns and violence can not solve the issues. Working for virtues will.

What we do decides what happens. We know how bad things are and it is up to us to end the bad.

Group discussion as the pandemic is resolved or individual behavior? All that we want good is awaiting is.

Miguel Nicholson

Gulfport