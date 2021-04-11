Views from readers: OS mayor + race relations + voting concerns

Voting concerns

Over 200 major corporations signed a letter objecting to Texas, Georgia and other Republican states restricting voting accessibility to all Americans.

The companies include Delta Airline, Coca Cola, Hewlett Packard, Under Armour, Twitter, Estee Lauder and many others.

How strange is this? These companies benefited enormously with the Republican corporate tax cut, reducing the corporate income tax rate from 35% to 19% currently. This corporate tax change added $1.5 trillion to the national deficit.

So why are these industry giants opposing voter policies in friendly Republican states?

Can it be that a collective moral compass is guiding these billion dollar companies? Probably not. It is company employees — the voters. Corporations, especially leaders of various industry sectors, are sensitive to the people who produce the company’s goods and services.

For without them, there is no company.

Charles A. Boggs

Long Beach

Race relations

I believe that most people, black and white, are good and decent.

The majority of both are not racist and live in harmony together in both good and bad times.

I also know that politicians, Democrats and Republicans, divide the races to stay relevant and to win elections by either exaggeration or segregation. But I am sure that the media, and I mean “all” media, is the biggest problem in race relations.

The media has no reason to behave like their hair is on fire when something happens in an all-black neighborhood. The media throws the race card into every shooting, every riot, every arrest, COVID-19, schools, universities and even funeral homes.

In turn, people go home and turn on their TVs and there it is, another racist story.

Pitting people against the other has been the means to war, death and destruction. The media makes a living at this ancient art which has went on since the beginning of time. News of the world would be less interesting if it weren’t for the race card.

To be honest, race relations have made major strides in my lifetime but you wouldn’t know it by watching today’s new media.

Malcolm McBee

Gulfport

A good woman

I have been fortunate to know and work with Melanie Allen for the last 15 years.

She is a woman of principle, who tells the truth, who has served this community incredibly well while wearing many “different hats” She has a laser focus on improving quality of life in Ocean Springs. Creativity, business acumen, adherence to task, broad marketing skills, grant writing, professionalism are just a few of Melanie’s characteristics.

Her work background is extensive as the principal founder of her own marketing business in Mobile after the passing of her husband. Please consider voting for Melanie, a mayor who will make us all proud of our town.

Mickey L.Williams

Ocean Springs