Views from readers: Vaccine distribution + coming together

Political theater

According to the science, if you are fully vaccinated it is unnecessary to wear a mask.

Certain politicians in Washington, D.C., have been vaccinated but still continue to wear a mask. Dr. Fauci wears two masks.

If they want to encourage the country to get the shots, take off the masks and show the American people that there’s a end to this pandemic.

The problem is some in Washington are at the point where they’re addicted to power over you. This is boondoggle and it’s pointless, but this gives the appearance of being in control, even if some constantly flip-flop on mandates while ignoring the science.

Take the masks off and get back to living if you’re vaccinated.

Malcolm McBee

Gulfport

Fairness of story

Earlier this month, this paper published an article about the fact that African-American residents on the Coast were not getting vaccinated at a rate proportional to their population.

Several explanations were offered, but one important one was missed.

At the time the article came out, almost all the people allowed to be vaccinated were health care professionals and people over 65. Although African Americans make up 13.4% of the US population, they only make up 5% of doctors, 9% of nurses, and 9% of those over 65.

It will only be after vaccination is available to everyone that we will be able to make definitive statements about racial disparities.

That is not to say we should ignore the other factors mentioned in the article, as it stands to reason that they at least make some contribution. But an article that focuses on racial disparities without mentioning the most obvious non-racial reason for that disparity only serves to create feelings of unfairness and racial divisiveness, when little actual unfairness may exist.

Jule P. Miller III

Biloxi

Coming together

What does a violence-free society mean to you?

Freedom from violence is to everyone and for everyone.

This violence or domestic violence is a sickness that must be ended by all human beings. End this violence to our Asian brothers and sisters; end this violence from our African-American brothers and sisters; end this violence from our Caucasian brothers and sisters and end this violence from every human being who are your brothers and sisters on Earth.

If you end violence then you must end war.

How many races are there? There is only one race. Yours and my DNA proves that we are one.

Religions have a common foundation of love, peace and unity. Meet at the table of unity in your local communities to discuss race and how you feel about it, violence and any topic that separates you from each other

Miguel Nicholson

Gulfport