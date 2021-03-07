Views from readers: help for restaurants + misleading headlines

Help needed

The realities of COVID-19 hit businesses hard across America last year.

Many of our member restaurants were temporarily forced to close their doors and rely on digital tools when possible.

Throughout the pandemic, we have seen first-hand how technology, like online ads, social media, etc., allowed our restaurants to adapt to the changes and keep feeding our communities. Customers were able to Google new hours, order online, and business could keep them updated in real time via social media platforms.

Without these vital resources, these businesses may not have survived last year.

Unfortunately, costly investigations and lawsuits from the government are jeopardizing access to these online tools many depend upon. That’s why I signed an important letter asking our legislators to stop attacking the digital platforms and companies that provide these resources to thousands of businesses like the ones we represent.

Instead, the government should focus its efforts on supporting small businesses and not going after the very companies that are helping them keep their doors open.

Small businesses will play an important part in the American economic recovery over the next few years, and we should do everything to ensure that they remain strong right now as the pandemic continues to impact business.

Pat Fontaine, executive director

Mississippi Hospitality & Restaurant Association

Be aware

March is Lymphedema Awareness Month.

You may have never heard of lymphedema, but chances are you know someone who has it or is at risk for it.

Millions of Americans suffer from this chronic condition, which is most often caused by cancer treatments that remove lymph nodes. Lymphedema can also be caused by other surgeries, traumas, or illnesses, as well as congenital defects that may result in symptoms present at birth or not until later in life.

If you have undiagnosed chronic swelling you might have lymphedema. Many doctors are not familiar with this under-recognized medical condition. Without treatment lymphedema is progressive, impacting quality of life and increasing the risk of serious complications.

Talk to a healthcare professional and visit LymphedemaTreatmentAct.org if you think you might have lymphedema.

Jessica Dunlap

Biloxi

Bad headlines

We’ve tried to support the local news, but it no longer makes sense.

Your team posts headlines that are divisive. It is not what is needed.

When a headline says “Biden slams Mississippi,” this is not accurate. It’s divisive and misleading.

Obviously the president wasn’t referring to every Mississippian.

I am canceling my annual subscription.

Joshua Reynolds

Biloxi