Views from readers: Climate change + getting the vaccine

FIlling jobs

Creation, not dictation.

Don’t these terms sound great for a society: fair share, tax the rich more, and the government will pay for it?

Spreading the wealth around appeals to many who lack preparation and aspirations. However, wouldn’t it sound better to say “let’s help everyone be more successful and fulfill their aspirations, with jobs?”

As the letter writer on Feb. 21 wrote, wouldn’t this be more in line with “welcome to the dawn of a better day?”

Allowing everyone to grow by creating economic freedom is the foundation of democracy; instead of destroying jobs as President Biden did his first day on the job. He immediately destroyed the economic lives and aspirations of thousands of great, loyal, democratic Americans. Economic stability is the source of that, as that writer stated, “hard work of smoothing out the crumpled flag of our traditional American democracy.”

In a real democracy, creation is more important than dictation. Those who dictate ordinarily evolve into pure socialists.

Let’s analyze that economic and job creation. Suppose a large river separates 1,000 people from 1,000 jobs waiting across the river, and these 1,000 people are segmented in 10 cities along the river. But there is only enough tax money in the state to build one bridge. Should the state equally distribute the money to the 10 cities to build part of ten bridges, or should they build one complete bridge across the river so the taxes can grow to build the nine other bridges?

Will Clark

Diamondhead

Climate change

I see a lot of recent criticism of Texas for not being prepared for the days of unprecedented cold, sow and ice that devastated the state. Maybe they were influenced by the last few decades of “global warming theories?”

Al Gore got rich and won a Nobel prize telling us how global warming would not just be heating up our country, but melting the arctic by now. We are told that each of the last several years are the hottest on record.

New “climate envoy” John Kerry says we have only nine years left until catastrophic hot temperatures are here.

Intimidation works very well.

If you question any of these theories/predictions you are called a long list of names and condemned. What was Texas to believe?

My apologies, we now have “climate change.”

Global warming predictions were not panning out and they got caught altering some data, so they ushered in “climate change.” Who can argue with that.? Not me. The climate has been changing since the beginning of time. It was predictable.

I heard a left wing commentator say that the recent events in Texas were proof of climate change. Of course, the climate change mantra is each year is hotter and hotter. How about some facts? About 50% of the record hottest temperatures by state occurred in one decade. Not this past decade, but the 1930s, well before the massive use of fossil fuels. In addition to that, nine more states hottest temperatures were before the 1930s.

Can’t wait to see the rationale for that, along with the accompanying name calling.

Paul Stultz

Ocean Springs

Smooth process

Yesterday I got my first COVID-19 vaccine shot.

I had a difficult time arranging the appointment on the Mississippi Health Department website, but I stuck to it and finally managed to secure a spot.

Although I had to drive from Gulfport to Pascagoula to get vaccinated, I have to say the process was very swift and well organized. It actually took less time than visiting some health care professionals right here in Gulfport.

My second shot in four weeks is at the Coliseum in Biloxi.You can change venues for the second dose as long as you make sure you are getting the same brand of vaccine. If you are over 65, go get the vaccine please.

It’s heartbreaking to see the death toll rise when the vaccine is out there.

Sandra Priester

Gulfport