Views from readers: Helping Africa + a new day with Biden

FILE - In this combination of file photos, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del., on March 12, 2020, left, and President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington on April 5, 2020. Trump has accused his Democratic rival Biden of having connections to the “radical left” and has pilloried his relationship with China, his record on criminal justice, his plans for the pandemic and even his son’s business dealings. (AP Photo, File) AP

A close call

Donald Trump has shown that he lacks the normal human emotion of empathy. Meaning the ex-president is unable to feel compassion for those who suffer. Combined with lack of character and colossal ego, you get what we’ve experienced these last four years. Ironically — and fittingly — it was lack of empathy that finally brought down President Trump.

We watched him irresponsibly goading on the insurrectionists at the U.S. Capitol. Then, in the wake of damage, injuries, and deaths, Trump showed us his true self: glaringly unmoved and uncaring. At last, some Congressional Republicans broke ranks and condemned him, leading to his second impeachment.

That cratered Trump’s gung-ho efforts to defy the Constitution and overturn Joe Biden’s rightful presidential election win. To their credit, Republican election officials maintained their integrity, withstanding arm-twisting pressure from Trump (recorded on phone calls) to cheat and declare him the winner.

But shame on conniving Republican enablers like Cruz and Hawley for continuing the Looney Tunes charade that Trump won in a landslide. So it’s good riddance to a self-centered ego unburdened by conscience and the rule of law.

And welcome to the dawn of a better day as new President Joe Biden steps aboard the Ship of State and begins the hard work of smoothing out the crumpled flag of our traditional American democracy.

But never forget how whisker-close we’ve come to losing America’s revered place as a beacon of hope for ourselves and the world.

Richard Harkness

Ocean Springs

Be the champion

Currently over 460,000 family members have passed away. Mothers, sons, daughters and friends. All must be recognized as our family members. There must be accountability for their lost.

Currently a vaccine is available. It must get to every person who wants it.

Currently, all must wear an effective mask to be protected from COVID-19.

Currently, people are starving for food and shelter, and the time is now for new job creation.

Currently, some people living on the continent of Africa don’t have access the vaccines because of an inability to pay for the vaccines. Currently, the International Monetary Fund has the money to purchase the vaccine for those countries that need it.

The IMF must provide the funds necessary for the vaccines to get protection to those who need it. IMF, to help end the spread of this virus and resolve this pandemic, you must provide assistance to Africa, now.

Be the champion.

Miguel Nicholson

Gulfport