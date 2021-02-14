Views from readers: state income tax + the power of one word

Republican nominee for governor and current Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves, peers around his voting kiosk while voting in the general election, Tuesday Nov. 5, 2019 in Flowood, Miss. AP

Flawed thinking?

Governor Reeves thinks eliminating the income tax will result in large numbers of new residents for Mississippi.

I think he has no clue what the priorities are for people choosing to move from one area of the country to another. For younger people, it’s jobs. Are they going to move to a state with a variety of high paying, high tech jobs, or a state where they can be waiters, card dealers, maids, chicken pluckers and catfish herders?

College educated people want a variety of cultural opportunities for themselves and their kids (or grandkids). Retirees want first-class health care, nursing homes, and socializing opportunities. Workers with families want their kids to get quality educations from kindergarten through high school graduation. They won’t be impressed by a state that ranks at the bottom of the barrel, with a governor who wants to spend millions on implementing a “patriotic education.”

Neither will the colleges they want their children to someday attend. The governor likes to point to Florida while claiming Mississippi just needs to eliminate the income tax to get an influx of residents like they have.

But Mississippi doesn’t have the quality, or sheer number, of beaches as Florida. Or the climate. Or the infrastructure.

What removing the income tax will do is place a greater burden upon the poorest people in this state, through increases in regressive taxes like sales and gas. Because the lost revenue will have to come from somewhere else in Mississippi’s economy, regardless of Reeves’ pie-in-the-sky claims.

Katherine Tucker

Biloxi

The big show

A few years ago, the greatest-show-on-Earth circus announced that they were going out of business.

But I think that was just a smoke screen and they just relocated to Washington, D.C.

Let’s face it. The legislative, judicial and executive branches of the federal government is a three ring circus if there ever was one.

Cecil Craft

Carriere

One word

Time Magazine published a article on how the Biden administration won the Presidential election.

Instead of using the word “rigged,” they chose “fortified.”

Please, if you have Time Magazine, read this letter. It will help you understand exactly how a washed up politician won, without any effort put forth by his campaign. Hiding in the basement was the plan all along.

Malcolm McBee

Gulfport