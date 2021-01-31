Views from readers: fake news + vaccination sites

Not so fast

This is a response to a previous letter by Mr. Boggs that claimed “fake news” does not exist.

I find it funny to hear someone say that President Trump’s four years were an attack on the press. Anyone paying attention with an honest evaluation would have to conclude that the press were the attackers and Trump was merely standing his ground.

Now, do we need a free press? Of course we do and Trump agreed as well.

However, this does not mean the press cannot be criticized, especially when it is realized that the main sources of media have aligned with the liberal, activist cause. But it does not stop here. This media has not only aligned with them, but have agreed to be their attack dog, instead of America’s watchdog.

President Trump stood up for America’s values and principles in exposing the corrupt intentions of a media sold out to the leftist movement. Trump paid a heavy price to fight for patriotic Americans who are the real victims of this madness.

As Mr. Boggs quotes our forefathers touting the people’s right to speak without being deprived of this freedom, he ignores the massive movement to silence conservative conversations on Facebook, Twitter, and Parler. It would seem that freedom of speech has been reduced to mean ... only if you agree with the Democrat Party.

David Braud

Long Beach

Do your part

The American Cancer Society recently released its annual cancer report which showed a decline in cancer mortality and incidence rates for its 31st year. It marks another historic year in the fight, but also an equally troubling one.

It’s no question the COVID-19 pandemic continues to make it increasingly difficult for cancer patients to get the care they need and citizens to receive early screenings that could save their lives. Factor in mass job loss in which the number of uninsured rises as well, and the situation is dire.

In order to continue to make progress in the fight against cancer and address the ongoing impacts of the pandemic, we need to increase the opportunity for all Mississippi residents to live a healthy, cancer-free life by improving access to health care.

The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) has been working in Mississippi to do just that, but we need your help.

At such a pivotal moment for public health, it’s vital we make our voices and the needs of cancer patients known to our lawmakers. We hope you join us in doing so during our Cancer Action Day on Wednesday, Feb. 17. You can join us virtually by visiting http://www.fightcancer.org/mscad2021.

Laurie Johnson

American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network volunteer

Bay St. Louis

Nice job

Singing River Health System Chief Medical Officer Dr. Randy Roth and his team performed admirably at a recent Covid vaccination site at the Jackson County Fair Grounds.

I don’t think I’ve ever seen such an efficient operation of that size before.

Congratulations to all involved.

Robin Riley

Pass Christian