Views from readers: Visiting Washington + fake news + the vaccine

A blessing

Today it was my blessing to have watched the inauguration of our new president and the pomp and ceremony following it.

The sights shown are those of memories etched in my mind. Being able to see first hand our Capitol, inside the White House and the Oval Office and the Holocaust museum brought me to have tears running down my cheeks. It was especially moving for me to see the ceremony at the tomb of the unknown soldier.

As one who served in the military, being fortunate to have seen and witnessed the changing of the guard at the unknown soldier tomb has very special meaning. It is a most impressive ceremony to see. I had an opportunity to visit our capitol twice, once with my wife/children and again with my spouse/granddaughters. These trips have given me many extremely precious memories and a profound love/respect for our country.

It is my “make a wish” that every American would be able to see our Capitol and visit its many beautiful sites; to be able to cross the Arlington Bridge to Arlington National Cemetery and witness the burial place of so many Americans who sacrificed their lives for us to have freedom and democracy. Perhaps it is time for those of us, the living, to sacrifice and protect what they gave their lives to protect and keep alive. We may agree to disagree, but we need to do so peacefully with respect and love for each other.

We may each sometime have to be willing to make great sacrifice to protect our country from an enemy. However, we should never have to fight our neighbors, friends, family members or any American to keep our country alive and our freedom intact.

May we all be blessed every day and see clearly our country that gives much opportunity to each of us.

Charles Spradling

Gulfport

Fake news

As President Trump leaves office, his four year attack on the press, which he called “fake news,” bears reflection.

“Fake news” included ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN, New York Times, Washington Post, etc. It was this infamous label President Trump assigned to any press outlet that disagreed with him, ultimately including Fox News.

Fortunately, this attack on the press failed utterly. He leaves Washington after one term, facing history’s judgment of the post election riot at the Capitol.

Our founding fathers recognized the primary significance of a free press. Some quotes:

“Our liberty depends on the freedom of the press,” Thomas Jefferson said, “and that cannot be limited without being lost.”

Said James Madison, ‘‘The people shall not be deprived or abridged of their right to speak, or to publish their sentiments; and the freedom of the press, as one of the great bulwarks of liberty, shall be inviolate.”

Chales A. Boggs

Long Beach

Nice call

President Trump was right to let the military handle the vaccine.

I just got my first vaccination for the virus yesterday.

From start to finish, it took 20 minutes. I can’t praise the Mississippi National Guard enough.

They were so efficient and cordial. A most pleasant experience.

Gloria Markle

Pass Christian