Views from readers: Palazzo’s actions + broken vaccine system

Broken system

I spent four hours this morning trying to make appointment on the Mississippi Health Department’s Covid Vaccine website.

I tried to work through the system waiting in queue.

After finally getting to submit my request, there were only a few choices, none near me.

So I chose Philadelphia, Mississippi, on Jan. 21.

When I selected that, I got a screen showing it was unavailable.

Now after waiting in queue for another hour plus, there are no locations available. I waited on the phone for a representative of the Health Department, only to be told that they couldn’t help me with my appointment.

Obviously, the system isn’t working.

Richard Carter

Biloxi

Resignation needed

Today’s email from U.S. Rep. Steven Palazzo characterizes the rioters and marauders who invaded the Capitol seeking to stop the announcement of election results and to hang Vice President Pence as “a pro-democracy and pro-Trump march.”

This is a horrible distortion of what we all saw on television.

But it is no surprise since Congressman Palazzo did all he could to aid and abet the rioters by voting on the floor of Congress to support their view that the election was stolen from them.

Since there has been no evidence of this presented in the 62 court cases challenging those votes, either Mr. Palazzo doesn’t understand that making accusations without proof is dangerous, as it so proved, or he is deliberately voting against the facts that he comprehends to curry favor with rioters.

Either way he is a disgrace to his district and it is no surprise that major corporations such as WalMart have withdrawn all financial support from all those who voted to support the lie that the election was rigged.

One can only hope Mr, Palazzo would resign in light of his appalling behavior.

David K. Sauer

Waveland

Jobs available





With many people in our community looking for work due to pandemic-related shutdowns or the end of holiday-season jobs, you might be interested to know that one industry in particular has many openings for stable, career-building jobs.

In-home care for seniors is one of today’s few fast-growing career opportunities that is only expected to increase in the future, and it deserves more attention than ever.

Starting this month, Home Instead, a provider of in-home senior care, is hiring 20 part-time and full-time positions in the Biloxi area. The surge in open positions is a result of the growing number of adults age 65 and older becoming the largest segment of our nation’s population, as well as the pandemic increasing the desire to age at home where they feel safe and most comfortable.

In-home care is in high demand and will continue to grow as an essential need, so these positions offer job security during these trying times. For more information about these jobs, visit HomeInstead.com/careers or call 228-818-6110.

Tyra Wooten

Biloxi





