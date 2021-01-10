Views from readers: Mental health + work ethic of MS senators

A little history

So often President Trump labels those who do not agree with him as “losers.”

But the readers of this newspaper know he would never apply that label to himself.

However, the following is history:

▪ Two years after Trump became president, the U.S. House of Representatives flipped from majority Republican to majority Democrat.

▪ Two years later, in November of 2020, the national elections resulted in President Trump becoming a one-term president and the U.S. House remaining under Democrat control.

▪ In January 2021, the election in Georgia resulted in the U.S. Senate’s control shifting from Republican to Democrat.

Because President Trump campaigned so often and so hard for Republicans in each of these momentous elections, losing all three of them, the unspoken conclusion is obvious.

Charles A. Boggs

Long Beach

Making changes

Change must bring an improvement in ourselves.

We are living in a ever-advancing civilization, and must take care of our mental health. The current pandemic is a part of the advancement of civilization. Get outside to move your body and stretch. Stretch through exercise every day.

Exercise helps one feel better and moves each one forward. Eccentrics improves posture, and removes some pains that may be in the body. This is the day for mental health and wellness; this is the day for physical health and wellness; this is the day of work being equal to that of worship to God; this is the day that the truth of science helps improve all our lives.

Now is the time for the healing of all diseases. Now is the time for the healing of every body part. Now is the time for the removal of violence from the heart of mankind. Now is the time to resolves the racial issues that still plaques people on this Earth.

Now is the time to meet in your local communities, to resolve poverty, to resolve racial inequalities, to talk to each other face-to-face and to resolve the issues of each other. Today is the day, now is the time in your local communities, in your houses of worship, in your community centers, in your homes and in your state capitals. Yes, we must improve mental health and wellness.

Start right where you are. Bring a mental health professional to help assist. Today is the day.

Miguel Nicholson

Gulfport

Shameless acts

The spineless Republican Party failed us all.

The party is voiceless and in hiding. President Trump has been the one with courage and commitment. He made campaign promises and kept them. If you work for a living, the tax cuts helped you.

We have two senators in Mississippi. They’ve been cowards and done exactly nothing to help the president or we Mississippians. They got paid for a entire year and did absolutely nothing.

Now comes job layoffs. Has anyone garnered help from these privileged individuals? When small businesses and lives were in dire straits, we were abandoned by our elected officials in Washington.

Trump accomplished one thing. He exposed the simple fact that once in Washington, we taxpayers are a distant memory. Cindy Hyde-Smith and Roger Wicker will never again get my vote. Heck, they don’t even back the Republican Party much less the best president in terms of putting you and I first. Shameful, and I let them know before this letter. Only fair.

Malcolm McBee

Gulfport