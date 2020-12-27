Views from readers: Wear your mask + COVID-19’s proper name

Pass the law

I respectfully request that Congress pass the Recognizing the Protection of Motorsports Act, H.R. 5434/S. 2602, in 2020. The bipartisan RPM Act protects the right to convert an automobile or motorcycle into a race car used exclusively at the track.

Modifying a vehicle into a race car is an integral part of America’s automotive heritage.

Many types of racing, including NASCAR, were founded on the premise that street vehicles, including motorcycles, can be converted into dedicated race vehicles. Racing events are an economic driver for many communities and a source of affordable family-friendly entertainment for millions, with participants that range from professionals to novices using converted race vehicles.

Congress never intended for the Clean Air Act (CAA) to apply to motor vehicles modified for competition use only. However, the EPA maintains that CAA requires converted vehicles driven exclusively on the track to remain emissions-compliant.

The RPM Act clarifies that transforming motor vehicles into race cars used exclusively for competition does not violate the CAA. It is imperative that Congress passes the RPM Act to provide long-term certainty to racers and motor sports parts businesses.

Austin Lentz

Ocean Springs

Get name right

“COVID” is short for “coronavirus disease.” COVID-19 specifies the disease syndrome caused by SARS-CoV-2, the mutation of a coronavirus that is causing our current pandemic, first identified in 2019.

I submit that the lazy shortening of the terminology will result in future confusion, as both lay and scientific documents will contain the vague term “COVID” in digital perpetuity.

Then, in future years, when the next coronavirus causes widespread disease, e.g., COVID-2021, online searches with results of “COVID” will not differentiate between the 2019/2020 episode and subsequent events.

In sum, say “COVID-19.”

James W. Randolph, D.V.M

Long Beach

Wear your mask

Let’s take a moment to talk about nose hairs.

They’re not there for decoration. They exist to help filter out impurities that are sucked in with our breath (among other things.) But they can’t prevent something as small as an airborne virus particle from entering your body.

And, in case you hadn’t noticed, the most common method of coronavirus testing is swabbing the nose. Which means that if you’re infected it’s present in your nose.

So, if you’re infected, you’re breathing coronavirus out with each breath and risking the health of everyone around you.

Unless, of course, you’re properly wearing your mask, which means covering your nose along with your mouth. Not just your mouth, not your chin, and not your neck.

Wearing a mask isn’t just about protecting yourself, it’s about protecting the people around you.

I wear glasses myself. I know how annoying fogged glasses can be, and I know how uncomfortable breathing through a mask can feel. But this is a life-threatening situation that isn’t going to magically disappear because we now have vaccines available.

So please wear your mask, correctly, for everyone’s sake.

Katherine Tucker

Biloxi