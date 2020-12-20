Views from readers: Biden’s victory + presidential diplomacy

A graceful exit

This letter is to give President Donald Trump some thoughts to consider when he leaves the presidency.

He could use some diplomacy, courtesy and manners.

Extracted from the book “The Wit and Wisdom of Harry Truman” by Ralph Keyes:

“Next Tuesday, General Eisenhower will be inaugurated as president of the United States.. That is as it should be ... Inauguration Day will be a great demonstration of our democratic process. I am glad to be a part of it ... glad to wish General Eisenhower all possible success, as he begins his term ... glad the whole world will have a chance to see how simply and how peacefully our American system transfers the vast of the presidency from my hands to his .... I want to say ‘goodbye’ and ‘thanks for the help.’”

All Trump needs to do is substitute Joe Biden for General Eisenhower.

Charles Spradling

Gulfport

Biden won

President Trump’s campaign brought scads of legal challenges to test the results of this presidential election.

It was ascertained each challenge was without merit.

It was argued before state Legislators, state and federal courts, and state officials. It went before the Supreme Court twice. Across our country, there were more than 80 judges that gave a listening ear to these allegations.

They couldn’t find any evidence to call into question.

States like Georgia counted three times. Each time it didn’t change the results.

Trump refused to respect the will of the people of this great country.

His own Attorney General William Barr said there was no proof of voter fraud.

In my opinion, Trump is still fundraising, but he knows he lost. Even after the electoral votes were presented, Trump is still fundraising for a lost cause.

People, the election is over. Biden is the next president. It’s time to unite this country again.

Patricia Harrien

Gulfport

No second term

There is an old saying in politics: When your opponent is hanging himself, stay out of the way.

That’s what Biden wisely did. President Trump’s poor and negative performance was sufficient. Failure to set an example, urging citizens of blue states to rebel. Tweeting that the pandemic would fade away in the spring, all contributed to his loss; as did failure to build a wall, or negotiate any success with China.

His failures outnumbered his successes. He did not deserve a second term.

Bruce Emerick

Carriere