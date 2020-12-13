Views from readers: Trump’s fund-raising + issues with Palazzo

Palazzo grievances

Congressman Steven Palazzo, whether or not you will admit to it, you’re supposed to represent all constituents in your district, not just those who agree with you. Which means you are required to acknowledge, listen to and respond to those of us who question and criticize you.

And I, for one, am quite tired of my own congressman engaging in what are essentially personal attacks against and lies about me and others who believe as I do: Liberals. Democrats. Progressives.

In any case, I’m not sure when lying become “traditional conservative family values,” but you are practitioner of both.

To wit, claims of “electoral fraud”, claims you keep promoting, despite all evidence to the contrary.

Numerous government officials, both federal and state, have stated that there is no evidence to support claims of electoral fraud. Yet in your latest “telephone town hall” farce, you repeatedly lied to your constituents that such fraud took place, allegedly aided and abetted by Democrats, Nancy Pelosi and other conservative bogeymen.

I don’t expect each of my elected officials to be a better person than am I.

But I do expect them to not be a worse human being.

Bo Alawine

Ocean Springs

COVID concerns

As the COVID numbers hit new highs, the medical association is asking the governor to issue a statewide mandate. I see people everyday not wearing masks when they have been “mandated” for a month, yet the numbers continue to rise.

Local business associations have encouraged activities that draw large crowds. People, being what they are, they show up. Local officials likewise encourage gatherings using the personal responsibility card to justify no enforcement.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs and Gov. Tate Reeves have implored people to wear masks for many months. Recently they have asked local officials to “be brave” and support mask and restrictions on gatherings. Many businesses are concerned that the next step might be closures once again.

Well, guess what? Most of us are not children and we should not need anyone to “mandate” doing the right thing.

Casinos apparently have stepped up and enforced requirements on masks and social distancing. So when closures come and more restrictions fall on businesses, business associations and local officials should look no further than the mirror to see the efforts they have put out to discourage gatherings and masks.

One thing is, for sure, the people who have tried will be impacted just like those that haven’t. Statewide mandates have only proven effective when they include enforcement which have included fines, loss of business license, and withholding of government funds to local cities.

Rick Brown

Gulfport

Money questions

President Trump has collected more than $200 million, mostly from small donors, to finance his many lawsuits attempting to be declared winner of the recent election.

These solicitations (made on social media, computer ads, and TV) raise interest by announcing that the giver will be helping “to stop the fraud.” President Trump has repeatedly claimed that Mr. Biden won the election because of voter fraud.

These solicitations by Mr. Trump all contain a disclosure that the funds will be used to retire campaign debt, used in future political campaigns, or for other purposes, as well as to help cover the legal costs of the many lawsuits.

Do the small contributors read these disclosures? Are these “mom and pop” contributors aware that their money will go to campaign debt reduction and undisclosed future political activity, as well as litigation costs?

Ultimately, who is the fraud victim?

Finally, while President Trump continues to claim he won the election and file lawsuits, is his real reason to raise as much contribution money as possible for debt payment and other purposes?

Charles A. Boggs

