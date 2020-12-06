Views from readers: plan for pandemic + fake news

What’s the plan?

Governor Tate needs to respond to the fact that Mississippi has positive test results at double the rate of the U.S. overall and a higher percentage of deaths, based on the numbers reported in the Sun Herald on Friday, Dec. 4.

The state’s positive test rate is 14.45%, while the U.S. average is 7.2%

Also, Mississippi deaths for those testing positive are 2.3% versus 1.9% for the U.S.

Like a damaged ship, Mississippi is danger of sinking and Captain Reeves needs to do what any responsible captain would do and tell everyone to put on their life jackets.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Chris Roth

Bay St. Louis

Not happy

I have know since October my landlord was not renewing my lease.

I am a low income senior. I have looked high and low for affordable subsidize housing.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Why is it that subsidized housing apartment owners can’t call you back? Why is it that people can’t call you back to prevent someone from becoming homeless? I am ashamed that I even moved here a year ago, because it is clear to me that the Gulf Coast has the rudest people in Mississippi.

Now I am homeless and did not ask to be.

Penny Middleton

Gulfport

Odd situation

I find it fascinating that President Trump won Mississippi in a landslide, yet 90% of Sound Off is pro-Biden.

Same with all the Associated Press and New York Times articles.

If you voted for Biden here, you were smoked.

Or could it be that it’s all fake news?

Malcolm McBee

Gulfport