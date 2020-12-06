Biloxi Sun Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Letters to the Editor

Views from readers: plan for pandemic + fake news

By Sun Herald readers

What’s the plan?

Governor Tate needs to respond to the fact that Mississippi has positive test results at double the rate of the U.S. overall and a higher percentage of deaths, based on the numbers reported in the Sun Herald on Friday, Dec. 4.

The state’s positive test rate is 14.45%, while the U.S. average is 7.2%

Also, Mississippi deaths for those testing positive are 2.3% versus 1.9% for the U.S.

Like a damaged ship, Mississippi is danger of sinking and Captain Reeves needs to do what any responsible captain would do and tell everyone to put on their life jackets.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Chris Roth

Bay St. Louis

Not happy

I have know since October my landlord was not renewing my lease.

I am a low income senior. I have looked high and low for affordable subsidize housing.

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Why is it that subsidized housing apartment owners can’t call you back? Why is it that people can’t call you back to prevent someone from becoming homeless? I am ashamed that I even moved here a year ago, because it is clear to me that the Gulf Coast has the rudest people in Mississippi.

Now I am homeless and did not ask to be.

Penny Middleton

Gulfport

Odd situation

I find it fascinating that President Trump won Mississippi in a landslide, yet 90% of Sound Off is pro-Biden.

Same with all the Associated Press and New York Times articles.

If you voted for Biden here, you were smoked.

Or could it be that it’s all fake news?

Malcolm McBee

Gulfport

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Letters to the Editor

Views from readers: no child left behind + wearing your masks

November 22, 2020 12:00 AM

Letters to the Editor

Views from readers: tobacco taxes + foreign workers

November 15, 2020 12:00 AM

Letters to the Editor

Views from readers: changing elections + open discussions

November 08, 2020 12:00 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service