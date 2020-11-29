Views from readers: the circuit clerk + damaged property

Job well done

Our Harrison County Circuit Clerk, Connie Ladner, and her staff deserve a huge thank you.

Some residents may not know that even during this election season, Mrs. Ladner continued to fulfill the other duties of the clerk’s office, including issuing marriage licenses, maintaining court files for our Circuit and County court cases as well as arranging for jury venires for trials, if needed.

Nonetheless, our clerk’s office conducted a very professional operation to insure that Harrison County voters could register to vote and cast their absentee ballots as safely as possible considering the health concerns with COVID. Well done.

Karen K. Sawyer

Pass Christian

Making things right

Has anyone else had property damage from trees falling over from Bay/Waveland Housing Authority property onto their property?

For the second time, my property in Bay St Louis has been damaged from authority property near my house and yard.

The Housing Authority has let all manner of trash trees and water oaks grow up on a portion of the apparently unused property, and for now the second hurricane event, their trees have crushed my fence and storage building.

The last time, I paid for removal of the downed trees and fixed the damage caused. Now, it’s happened again, and based on our risk, it could happen every year.

It is ridiculous that I have to insure damage caused by this property. I wouldn’t care that much, but with deductibles associated with hurricane damage makes this a serious liability. At what point does the authority have responsibility? This is not right.

Michael Langlinais

Waveland

A great message

This is a message from the past to Americans. Not hyphenated Americans, just all Americans.

Taken from Time Magazine Feb. 23, 1981 by Lance Morrow. Quote, “Americans need to focus now on a different form of expectations: not what they expect for themselves in the way of entitlements but what they are entitled to expect from one another in the way of social behavior. Those expectations include, civility, literacy, manners, tolerance, even cleanliness. People from around the world are horrified by the heedless way that Americans scatter trash and garbage as if making a mess were a reassurance of one’s freedom.”

My personal insert: People from around the world are horrified of the rioting, burning, looting all in the name of peaceful demonstrations. Quote continues, “Americans will get better only when Americans are convinced that it is up to them to make it better.”

William Byrd

Long Beach