Views from readers: changing elections + open discussions

Needs today

The work is not done after you’ve cast you vote.

What are the needs today?

Are the citizens in protest areas of the country having open discussions about the real needs of their community? Why are these discussions not taking place? At some point, there must be a recognition that the old way does work anymore.

Open discussions is the way with spiritual aspects such as pray and meditation. Always balance the material with the spiritual. No one thinks the same way, everyone has a different opinion and thought system. No need for bad feelings because another person does not agree with you.

After the different opinions, then put those different opinions to a vote there at the table or physical distance yourselves. Guess what state has to lead in those discussions? Yes, Mississippi.

Miguel Nicholson

Gulfport

Election process

Our election process is in shambles.

Perhaps we should consider this: National elections should be held from November 1st - 3rd, 24/7.

That’s plenty of time for everyone to fit it into their schedule. Plenty of times that we wouldn’t have long lines. Plenty of chances to find a ride or get a baby sitter. Absentee ballots would only be for shut-ins, military and those out of the country, not those too lazy to go vote. Photo ID , provided by the government free of charge, would be required to vote.

If “Dancing With The Stars “can tally a million votes for a celebrity dancer in a half hour, we should be able to do better than a week to count votes for our president. Mass mailings of ballots are basically without controls or security and should be limited to those who really are able not to go to the polls.

I’m sure this suggestion can be modified to please most people, but we must have this or a similar discussion on changing the way we vote in national elections.

Chuck Burkhard

Long Beach