Views from readers: containing COVID-19 + pandemic relief funds

Fund the relief

COVID-19 in the United States is the main issue today, especially with a continued second wave and over 200,000 deaths.

But around the world it is a much larger issue.

The United States has the resources to combat this disease, but other countries do not.

With the help of Congress, especially U.S. Sens. Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith and U.S. Rep. Michael Guest, COVID-19 resources are required now in order to prevent spreading and to respond to secondary consequences of the pandemic that will ultimately impact the United States.

The need continues to grow after the last emergency supplemental passed with less than half of 1% of the package earmarked for international funding to fight the pandemic.

COVID-19 could push 265 million people to starvation by the end of 2020 and 500 million more people into poverty due to the economic fallout. Overall, more than half of the world’s population could be living in poverty in the wake of COVID-19, erasing decades of progress combating extreme poverty.

The proposed $20 billion would include resources for the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB and Malaria, Gavi the Vaccine Alliance as well as life-saving anti-hunger and nutrition programs. The additional emergency supplemental resources for the International Affairs Budget to fight COVID-19 will not only help the United States but the world as well.

This funding is essential to U.S. leadership in combating the COVID-19 pandemic globally and to protecting the health, security and economic interests of all Americans.

Kyle T. Peterson

Biloxi

Thanks for the memories

The Veteran community of Beaufort, South Carolina, is reaching out to our veteran family in the Gulfport, Long Beach, Diamondhead and surrounding communities with a heartfelt “thank you” for being such an important part in the life of someone we felt was one of our own, Sgt. Maj. Walter Melton.

“Wes” was proud of his friendships all along the sound, always speaking with pride of the friends who surrounded him, and assuring us he had the troops on hand to conquer any task that was assigned. He cared deeply for his fellow veterans, especially those most in need, but none more than those resting at their final post in our national cemeteries.

We all know Sgt. Maj. Melton was a decorated Marine but he was also a treasured member of our Disabled American Veterans unit, Beaufort Chapter 12. He was instrumental in it’s formation and the operational discipline that provided us a baseline for the work that has gone on for decades.

We share your loss, but we are thankful he was so happy in the midst of his Mississippi friends.

Beaufort will not forget our neighbors in Mississippi. We will be there in the spring, with a “Forget me Not” for our fallen brother. Yours in service to all of our veterans.

E. Douglas Hart Jr.

Beaufort Chapter 12

Disabled American Veterans

No more pork

There are 329 million people in America. If you allow for three persons per household that equals about 110 million households.

If each household were to be given $2,500 as an emergency package the cost would be $275 billion. That is less than $1 trillion.

In fact, that amount could be doubled to $5,000 per household and it would still be less than a trillion dollars.

So, why don’t Nancy Pelosi and Donald Trump send out checks and ease the misery they are causing?

Politicians and government employees haven’t missed a paycheck during all this. They don’t get it.

The pandemic is a crisis. For just once, can politicians not make everything a “pork” opportunity ?

Ron Williams

Moss Point