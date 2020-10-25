Views from readers: Trump’s re-election + protecting the environment

Why I’m voting

I had that moment when someone says, “I can’t believe you would vote for Trump.”

I simply reply, “I’m not voting for Trump.”

I’m voting for the First Amendment and freedom of speech.

I’m voting for the Second Amendment and my right to defend my life and my family.

I’m voting for the next Supreme Court justice(s) to protect the Constitution and the Bill of Rights.

I’m voting for the continued growth of my retirement 401K and the stock market.

I’m voting for a return of our troops from foreign countries and the end to America’s involvement in foreign conflicts.

I’m voting for the police to be respected once again and to ensure law and order.

I’m voting for the continued appointment of federal judges who respect the Constitution and the Bill of Rights.

I’m voting for our jobs to remain in America and not be outsourced all over again to China, Mexico and other foreign countries.

I’m voting for secure borders and legal immigration.

I’m voting for the military and the veterans who fought for this country to give the American people their freedoms.

I’m voting for continued peace progress in the Middle East.

I’m voting to fight against human/child trafficking.

I’m voting for freedom of religion.

What are you voting for?

Genendal Fratantuono

Gulfport

Keeping it clean

Despite laws, plastic has persisted in the marine environment for centuries.

It breaks down in thousands of pieces and floats, which can be mistaken for food by marine life. Despite our counties removing trash from our beaches, trash will emerge especially after storms.

The public and businesses continue to support the Mississippi Coastal Cleanup Program. This program educates the public about the impacts and prevention of marine debris as well as organizes community-based cleanup events that lead to the removal of marine debris from beaches and waterways.

Less marine debris in the environment reduces impacts to wildlife, enhances beaches for enjoyment, and decreases the threat to navigation. This year volunteers can participate in a month-long cleanup event throughout October. For more information and to register go to http://www.mscoastalcleanup.org/.

Another way to support clean beaches and waterways is to reduce plastic usage, which is the most common type of litter.

In a report sponsored by the Ocean Conservancy, the oceans by 2025 will contain one metric ton of plastic for every three metric tons of fish. But by 2050 there could be more plastic than fish.

There are local efforts to reduce the use of plastic. Plastic Free Gulf Coast’s mission is to reduce the use of plastic, to keep plastic out of the waste stream and out of the environment. This initiative is helping to raise awareness and promote stewardship of the environment through eliminating single-use plastics and promoting alternatives.

For more information about this initiative, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/plasticfreegulfcoast/.

Gail Bishop

Member, Ocean Springs Environmental Committee

Are you better off?

Four years ago, Donald Trump promised to “Make America Great Again.”

He also promised to build a wall across our southern border, with Mexico’s money, to replace Obamacare with a new and improved healthcare plan, to drain the swamp, to release his taxes, to be the most transparent president ever and to be too busy to have time to play golf.

What has he actually accomplished?

He gave the wealthiest Americans a tax break. He weakened environmental laws; he undermined Obamacare without providing a replacement. He gutted the CDC, and threw out the pandemic handbook the Obama administration put together after dealing with their own health crisis.

Trump has encouraged civil unrest and violent outbreaks against the very states he was elected to lead. He has spent more time golfing than any other president in U.S. history. His tax returns have still not been released. The wall has only been extended by a few miles.

His refusal to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously led to not just his own illness, but exposed his family, security, staff and supporters to COVID-19 as well. He continues to sow discord while impeding discussions to provide further help to Americans on the brink of homelessness and hunger.

So we need to ask ourselves as we head to the polls: is America any greater today, thanks to Trump?

The honest answer is no.

Katherine Tucker

Biloxi