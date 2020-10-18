Views from readers: masks + socialism + the Supreme Court

Not a socialist

It is terribly important that voters understand the difference between socialism and social programs.

Socialism is a form of government in which what is manufactured, the distribution of those manufactured goods and the prices of those goods are all controlled by the government.

Joe Biden is not a socialist. He believes in capitalism, as do I.

However, we also believe in social programs. As a nation rooted in Judeo-Christian values, we need compassionate social programs that take care of the needs of people who cannot care for themselves, for example, abandoned or abused children, the feeble elderly, the mentally ill or challenged, and those too ill or injured to work.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

We also need smart social programs that benefit our society through police departments, fire departments, highway departments, health departments, and education. As to education, it enables people to participate in and contribute to our economy and our lives as best they can. Hence, within our economic limits we should make education available to people to whatever level they can take advantage of it. That will more than pay for itself in its benefits to society.

So, capitalism? Yes. But capitalism accompanied by tax supported social programs that are compassionate and smart.

Richard E. Creel

Biloxi

Feeling sad

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

I’m sad to see that masks are no longer required at my local Walmart Neighborhood Market.

I realize our governor has rescinded the mask mandate.

But I would think that respect for the employees of Walmart and their families would compel shoppers to continue to shop with their masks on until the danger of infection was gone.

Sandra Priester

Gulfport

More information

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have refused to name a list of who they would nominate for the Supreme Court.

It prompted me to research who can be nominated to sit on the court.

The Constitution does not require a certain age, level of education or profession to be a determining factor in nominating someone. It does not require the nominee be native born. The only check is that the Senate approve by a majority the nominee.

If the Biden/Harris ticket should win the White House, they could nominate anyone. And if they win the Senate, get this nominee approved.. Who could be on the Biden/Harris wish list for the Supreme Court?

Consider this possible list: Bernie Sanders, Mayor Bill De Blasio, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Congresswoman Talib, Gov. Gavin Newsome, Bill Maher, Jane Fonda, Michelle Obama or even a 20 year old ANTIFA supporter who could serve on the court for 50 years.

All that would be required is a liberal majority in the Senate.

I agree that my worries are far fetched, but not impossible. Biden/Harris, please name you list of nominees.

Chuck Burkhard

Ocean Springs