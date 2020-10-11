Views from readers: mask mandate + fake news + the election

Easy choice?

Objectively, the presidential election should be a no-brainer.

If one ignores the lies, guesswork and unfounded hyperbola, and looks only at the facts, there’s no real contest.

One candidate has many years experience in government, including eight in the White House, where he has a good record.

The other candidate has four years experience, all in the White House, where his performance was deplorable.

He vacillated between “bull-in-china shop” and “kid in candy store.” He exercised power without plan or advice, pretending that he was expert in anything that arose while filling his personal needs.

His current crusade against mail-in voting has no foundation. He just lost a court case in Philadelphia because he could not show that any massive fraud has occurred as he repeatedly claims.

Bruce Emerick

Biloxi

Mask mandate

Gov. Tate Reeves has revoked the statewide mask mandate just in time for South Mississippi to host Cruisin’ the Coast and the Peter Anderson Festival, which between them will bring hundreds of thousands of people to the Gulf Coast.

These people will be packed in cheek by jowl in outdoor venues from Bay St. Louis to Pascagoula.

We know the Sturgis Motorcycle event in North Dakota was a COVID-19 super-spreader event and it was small in comparison. North Dakota is now experiencing a subsequent spike in COVID infections and deaths.

I understand not wanting to close businesses and not wanting to hurt tourism, but not requiring the simple precaution that folks wear masks for these mass gatherings where social distancing is impossible pretty much guarantees maximum spread and mortality.

There will be deaths, unnecessary avoidable deaths, and those deaths will be on our governor’s head.

Jeremy Eisler

Ocean Springs

Fake news

The Media Research Center conducted a study on statements made by CBS Evening News, NBC Nightly News and ABC World News Tonight from June 1st through July 31st.

The findings showed that Biden received eight positive statements during the period with only four negative comments.

The same networks made a whopping 634 negative evaluative statements about Trump over the same period.

MRC Research Director Rich Noyes, who conducted the study, said that millions of viewers are witnessing the most biased presidential campaign in modern media history. Mr. Noyes, who has been studying the media and elections for 35 years, says there’s never been anything like this, adding that this is not news reporting. It’s a negative advertising campaign in action.

An example was the fact that Tara Reade disappeared from the news during the same period. You may recall she accused Biden of sexual assault. One thing is for sure, given this report. Fake news is real.

And you pay the major networks to lie to you.

Of course this won’t be printed, because it’s the truth and we haven’t gotten the truth from the Sun Herald for years.

Malcolm McBee

Gulfport





