Readers views: Get drivers off cellphones + Voter ID is needed

Get drivers off their phones

The very first impact Tate Reeves should do as governor is to force the Mississippi Legislature to pass a law eliminating the use of cell phones in a motor vehicle.

People continue to complain about Mississippi being last in everything, but use their mobile phones like they are sitting on the couch at home. So many vehicle crashes are the direct result of people on the phone, either talking, texting or surfing the internet.

I guarantee you if you are sitting at a red light and look around, 8 out of 10 people around you will be on a mobile device. I travel on U.S. 90 daily, and most are not even aware of the surrounding vehicles. Even the drivers of beach patrol equipment moving slowly on 90 are on mobile phones before daylight.

Sadly we will all have to wait until a politician’s loved one is seriously hurt or killed before any action will be taken.

Mississippi could be proactive for once and save a life, and even lower insurance rates for our state.

I know, wishful thinking. But what if traffic flowed smoothly and the Mississippi Highway Patrol didn’t have to knock on your door and inform you that your loved one has died in a crash due to a stupid text message or a Facebook post. Imagine that.

Malcolm McBee

Gulfport

Look at the big picture

It appears that the Republican defense on the Ukrainian matter is: “It was wrong but does not rise to the level of impeachment”. (Clinton’s dalliance with an intern did, but this violation of the Constitution does not.) That position should be countered by “throw the book at him.”

Include every deviance and misdemeanor in the charges. The obstructions of justice from the Mueller report. The precipitous abandonment of our Kurdish allies. The relaxing of pollution limits and safety rules by regulation changes (they can be equated to increased death rates.) The emoluments from his hotels. His dismissal of global warming, an existential threat; contrary to expert opinion.

None of these, individually, justify impeachment. But collectively, they show a predilection to put himself ahead of the country — at the people’s expense.

Bruce Emerick

Carriere

Voter identification, citizenship needed

I find it puzzling that so many seem to be against voter identification and/or citizenship to vote in our elections. Citizens should be the only ones to chart the direction of a country, any country.

Voter identification has been called racist by many, but I fail to see their argument. Identification is required to get a driver’s license, buy alcohol or cigarettes, open a bank account, buy a house, get a loan. For goodness’ sakes, I’ve been asked for identification when I recently bought glue. Voting to determine the course of a country is far more important than building a model airplane.

If transportation to obtain an identification is an issue I’m sure there are many who would volunteer to drive those who didn’t have transportation.

Housebound individuals could have a government representative come to their residence. Legal immigrants would have to complete their quest for citizenship prior to voting. Illegal immigrants and those who are deceased or not registered voters should not have a role in determining our nation’s future.

Chuck Burkhard

Ocean Springs

Don’t ignore climate change

We can no longer ignore climate change as an important part of improving health for millions of people. We need to build awareness of climate change as a 21st century issue. Now is the time to make this an important part of our heritage for tomorrow.

Carmen Venney

Gulfport