Readers views: The forked road of politics + Stop blinding headlights

Forked road ahead

Does a great danger lurk ahead in the forked road of politics? On our travel to a greater and more blessed America have we now come to a fork with three clear choices of direction? One is Republican, one is Democrat, and the other is America.

It seems the road to a greater America has been left unattended and is becoming overgrown with doubt, fear and much anger. If one of the other two roads were to become greatly dominant, either Republican or Democrat, what might happen to our great nation?

Our current political situation presents a perfect example of what might happen. A majority of one party owning the House of Representatives could impeach a president for any reason. A majority of the other party occupying the Senate could negate that removal activity. But what if both parties had super majorities in both the House and the Senate? How safe would America be?

If that were to happen, Congress would have total control over who would be our president and could negate the vote of American citizens. Congress could then simply impeach and remove any president from office for any reason, or any conspired reason.

Just imagine what turmoil and division that would create for our nation. Perhaps we should repair that road to America and put less emphasis on the other two political roads to preserve and enjoy the great rewards of our blessed nation.

Will Clark,

Diamondhead

Stop blinding headlights

Road rage caused by oncoming vehicle headlights grows each year as drivers face a myriad of blinding headlight combinations.

Many drive with their high beams always on, others drive with one headlight being bright while the other headlight is low-beam. Some insist on driving with fog lights on all the time, which in combination with their low beams can be just as blinding to oncoming traffic as facing high beams.

Then, we have trucks and SUVs with oversized tires that put their headlights directly at one’s eye level, blinding traffic for blocks. These vehicles should be forced to add a conversion kit that lowers their headlights to a standard height from the roadway.

Bottom line: Please be considerate. Low-beam headlights are your best option in high-traffic areas.

David Mattina

Biloxi

Disappointment in Democrats

A great miracle of nature occurs every time human sperm and ovum unite to form that single, very potent cell, which is the beginning of human life. In recent years science has taught us more about this marvelous cell, its DNA and its amazing blueprint that guides our human development.

I am so disappointed in our Democrat brothers and sisters who, seemingly blinded to this miracle of nature, espouse the “freedom of choice” to utterly destroy it. What a “cop-out” to allow doctors and pregnant women to abort human life. A woman, they say, has the right to control her body, but the little one in her womb is unquestionably not her body. It has its own distinctive DNA.

I was once a registered Democrat, but I switched to Republican when Democrats began to favor abortion. We Americans are not perfect, but under our providential Constitutional framework, Good eventually triumphs over Evil.

It is only a matter of time before we as a nation give to humans in the womb full recognition of their right to life and the equal protection of the law. Hopefully, Democrats, whose input is so crucial to our national success, will have a change of heart.

Harry R. Hull Jr.

Pass Christian