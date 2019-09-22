Views: Support for the export of liquified natural gas + Menhaden industry no good for the Coast

Rep. Steven Palazzo praises Pascagoula LNG ship builders at naming ceremony Coast native U.S. Rep. Steven Palazzo says he is pleased that a new LNG ship was built at Halter Marine in Pascagoula. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Coast native U.S. Rep. Steven Palazzo says he is pleased that a new LNG ship was built at Halter Marine in Pascagoula.

LNG: From imported to exported

Times and circumstances change and the naming of the LNG ship by VT Halter Marine (“Shipbuilder names new LNG ship,” published on 3A, Sept. 17, 2019) is an excellent example.

In years past, Coastal Conservation Association (CCA) opposed the construction and planned use of offshore LNG stations that were to turn liquified natural gas (LNG) being imported using the warmer waters of the Gulf of Mexico as the heat source. This would have released major toxins in our waters with detrimental effects. Land-based plants to perform this process already existed and were not the target of our concerns.

As various methods were developed and natural gas became plentiful from American sources, we found ourselves with an excess and have turned to exporting LNG to other countries. There is even hope that our excess natural gas would replace Russian sources for European countries.

Now, the reverse is being developed. Ships such as VT Halter Marine is building will transport LNG from American sources to other countries who have a need for this type of energy. CCA is proud that we opposed the earlier version of seeking a natural gas source when we had an energy deficit and elated that we can now add to our economy with the export of this energy source.

F.J. Eicke, co-chairman Government Relations Committee, Coastal Conservation Association Mississippi

Going to the dogs — and cats

Is it possible that one of the reasons Coast residents are limited in how many of certain finfish (reds, speckled trout, snapper etc) is because the populations of these species are being depleted from a lack of food source?

The menhaden (or pogey) industry targets the major component of the marine food chain. They use their catch to produce pet foods. Yep, redfish are competing with dogs and cats for a food source.

One has to wonder if the stocks of these restricted sportfish would increase if their food source was not being depleted.

The menhaden industry uses purse seines to catch the fish. Purse seines are non-selective killers when it comes to coastal marine species. They have been known to kill finfish, dolphins and turtles.

And additionally, anyone who has ventured out in lower Jackson County during pogey season is well acquainted with the stench in the air caused by the processing.

So, to sum it up, Coast residents are allowed to catch fewer sportfish, get to see dead dolphins, turtles and other by-catch victims of purse seines, and have our stomachs turned by the stench as we venture out to dinner, so that a company can feed dogs and cats in Canada.

What’s in it for Coast residents?

Ron Williams

Moss Point

Pay attention

There is no money to hire MHP officers, prison guards or fund mental health, but mention a pay raise and the teachers will vote for you lockstep.

Richard McCaskey

Ocean Springs